He's All That (2021 movie)

TikTok star Addison Rae tackles her biggest beauty challenge yet in 'He's All That' trailer

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan is the misanthrope getting a makeover this time around.
TikTok star Addison Rae has been method acting for the 'She's All That' remake

Rachael Leigh Cook joins 'She's All That' gender-swapped remake — but not as Laney Boggs

The actress will play a new role in He's All That, not connected to her character in the 1999 teen rom-com.
Kourtney Kardashian to make film debut in 'She's All That' remake starring Addison Rae

COVID testing site to remain open following snag with 'She's All That' remake

The kiosk at Los Angeles' Union Station will remain open after an uproar from the community.
'She's All That' gender-swapped reboot casts TikTok star Addison Rae

The influencer will take on role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Siler.
