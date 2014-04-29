Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Share
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Most Recent
Image
Darren Criss to kick off Hedwig and the Angry Inch national tour
Read More
Image
Darren Criss tweets the first photo of himself in full 'Hedwig' makeup
Read More
Image
John Cameron Mitchell on playing Hedwig again: 'It's much more of a living document'
Read More
Image
Darren Criss will be Broadway's next Hedwig
Read More
Image
John Cameron Mitchell to play Hedwig on Broadway
Read More
Image
Broadway box office: Michael C. Hall scores, but not Carol Burnett
Read More
Advertisement
More Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Its Only A Play 02
This Week on Stage: Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick tear up Broadway
Image
See a glittery Michael C. Hall as Hedwig
Image
Andrew Rannells talks 'Hedwig' pressure, 'Girls' Broadway connections
MICHAEL C HALL
Michael C. Hall will take over as Hedwig in 'Angry Inch'
Hedwig And The Angry Inch Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells gets glittery in 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' poster
HEDWIG NPH
'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' recoups investment on Broadway
The Village Bike
This Week on Stage: Greta Gerwig debuts, Tonys post-mortem
Image
Andrew Rannells to replace Neil Patrick Harris in Broadway's 'Hedwig'
Neil Patrick Harris
Tony Awards eliminate two categories, change revival rules
Violet 01
Inside the Tony Award Nominees: Best Revival of a Musical
Hedwig And The Angry Inch 01
'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' cast album gets release date
Rolling Stone NPH
Neil Patrick Harris bares all for 'Rolling Stone' cover
All Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Stage Guide To Love And Murder
'Gentleman's Guide', Neil Patrick Harris' 'Hedwig' lead nominations for the 2014 Tony Awards
Article
//
April 29, 2014
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
Neil Patrick Harris yells at fan during 'Hedwig' performance
Article
//
April 20, 2014
Neil Patrick Harris on Broadway return in 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'
Article
//
March 12, 2014
Neil Patrick Harris in 'Hedwig' on Broadway: 6 things to expect
Article
//
February 06, 2014
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Article
//
December 07, 2001
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Article
//
August 03, 2001
John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Article
//
July 27, 2001
Meat Loaf
Meatloaf is a ''Hedwig'' fan
Article
//
July 26, 2001
John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Article
//
May 18, 2001
At Sundance, Way Above See Level
Article
//
February 09, 2001
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Article
//
November 05, 1999
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Article
//
March 12, 1999
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.