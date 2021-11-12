Hawkeye (2021 TV series)

Jeremy Renner and Hawkeye director break down that hilarious LARP scene
The sequence was inspired by, and an homage to, the MCU star's many run-ins with fans at conventions over the years.
Hawkeye team on staging Rogers: The Musical and introducing Kate Bishop's story
Hailee Steinfeld discusses her mother-daughter relationship with Vera Farmiga, and director Rhys Thomas talks about the show's take on normal people in a superhero world.
Hawkeye series premiere recap: When Kate Bishop met Clint Barton
Alaqua Cox on joining the MCU with her mysterious Hawkeye role
The deaf Native American actress discusses the "authentic representation" of her character and proving that "people with a disability like me can do anything."
Hailee Steinfeld hits her mark: The Dickinson star prepares to enter the MCU with Hawkeye
As she wraps up her portrayal of Emily Dickinson, the actress discusses taking on the role of fan-favorite superhero Kate Bishop.
Jeremy Renner shares banged-up Hawkeye selfie to celebrate wrapping Disney+ series
The Avengers star hits his mark.
Kate Bishop is coming to the Disney+ Hawkeye series
