Haunted Mansion (2023 movie)

Jamie Lee Curtis attends Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Jamie Lee Curtis says her Haunted Mansion Disney movie is 'yummy'

The 'Halloween' actress promises that the film, based on the popular ride, brings 'a lot of humor' in addition to the 'scary, ghost-y stuff.'