Haunted Mansion (2023 movie)

Haunted Mansion director teases Jared Leto's 'menacing and terrifying' Hatbox Ghost
Justin Simien exclusively previews the Oscar-winning actor's take on a fan-favorite character from the beloved Disneyland ride for the new Haunted Mansion movie.
Jamie Lee Curtis has a ball as Madame Leota in Haunted Mansion first-look photo
Director Justin Simien exclusively previews the meticulous process of translating the Disneyland ride into a movie, from the stretching room to Jared Leto's "terrifying" Hatbox Ghost.
Watch Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and Owen Wilson take on the spooks in first Haunted Mansion trailer
The star-studded cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.
Jamie Lee Curtis says her Haunted Mansion Disney movie is 'yummy'
The 'Halloween' actress promises that the film, based on the popular ride, brings 'a lot of humor' in addition to the 'scary, ghost-y stuff.'
Disney's Haunted Mansion movie adds Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis as happy haunts from the ride
Classic ghosts hitch a ride on Disney's new movie adaptation of the classic ride.