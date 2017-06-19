Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Book)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Book)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Book)
Most Recent
Daniel Radcliffe makes 'Harry Potter' return… to read first book in its entirety
Daniel Radcliffe makes
Harry Potter
return… to help read first book in its entirety
Accio Hogwarts classes: Harry Potter fans can now brush up on their wizarding skills online
Accio Hogwarts classes: Harry Potter fans can now brush up on their wizarding skills online
You can now "alohomora" the secrets of Hogwarts classes.
See the spellbinding new edition of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'
See the spellbinding new edition of
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
First edition 'Harry Potter' book sells for over $90,000 at auction
First edition
Harry Potter
book sells for over $90,000 at auction
J.K. Rowling's Pottermore reveals how wizards used to poop before toilets
J.K. Rowling's Pottermore unearths stupefying detail on how wizards used to poop
Read J.K. Rowling's pitch to publishers for the first Harry Potter book
Accio publishing deal!
Read J.K. Rowling's pitch to publishers for the first
Harry Potter
book
Accio publishing deal!
More Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Book)
'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' gets animated for Kindle in Motion
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
gets animated for Kindle in Motion
Jim Kay's illustrated edition now reads like a newspaper from the Wizarding World
Today's 'New York Times' crossword is 'Harry Potter' themed
Today’s
New York Times
crossword is
Harry Potter
themed
All Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Book)
Wizarding World Book Club launches on Pottermore
Books // June 19, 2017
Wizarding World Book Club launches on Pottermore
Books
//
June 19, 2017
'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' gets 20th anniversary book covers
Books // February 04, 2017
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
gets 20th anniversary book covers
Books
//
February 04, 2017
All the ways 'Harry Potter' fans mispronounced Hermione
Books // January 13, 2017
All the ways
Harry Potter
fans mispronounced Hermione
Books
//
January 13, 2017
