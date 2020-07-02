Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Guess what? Harry Potter movies moving from HBO Max to Peacock this fall
Luna Lovegood actress: Is J.K. Rowling concealing a real wizarding world?
'Is this all an elaborate cover up and the wizards are howling with laughter at how we've accepted this,' Evanna Lynch asks in week 8 of EW's BINGE podcast
Rupert Grint says Emma Watson kiss for Harry Potter was 'surreal'
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2': EW review
That's a lot of green: The success of 'The Avengers'
''The Avengers'' smashed records with its $207 million haul. It also (finally!) gave fans a Hulk worth cheering for
Entertainer of the Year Daniel Radcliffe on 2011
The star discusses taking on his first musical, ending his final ''Potter'' film, and what's next
DVDs: Nov. 4, 2011
Reviews of the latest movies to hit stores, including, ''Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows--Part 2,'' ''Water for Elephants,'' and more
Teen Choice Awards: 'Twilight,' Justin Bieber, 'Harry Potter' Rule
Teen 'It' couple Bieber and Selena Gomez pick up awards along with everyone's favorite vampire and wizarding sagas
Potter pandemonium
Can Harry Potter conjure Oscar gold?
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2' Finale Preview
