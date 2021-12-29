Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (TV special)

Everything we know about Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts
Should East Coasters wait up till midnight or 3 a.m.? Who is participating in the reunion? What about J.K. Rowling? We have answers for all this and more.
Harry Potter stars get emotional over reunion in Return to Hogwarts trailer: 'We're family'
See the stars of Harry Potter return to their old stomping grounds for the Sorcerer's Stone anniversary special.
See Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reunite for Harry Potter anniversary special
The three Gryffindors are going back to school for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
Harry Potter stars return to Platform 9 3/4 in teaser for 20th anniversary reunion special
The first teaser for the highly anticipated reunion special brings all the nostalgia.
Harry Potter stars to return to Hogwarts for 20th anniversary reunion special
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are among the alums returning for HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.