Harriet (2019 Movie)

'Harriet' returning to theaters for free Black History Month screenings

Cynthia Erivo's Oscar-nominated Harriet Tubman biopic to play in 50 theaters.
Cynthia Erivo has two chances at the Oscars to become the youngest EGOT winner ever

Watch: Cynthia Erivo on the 'responsibility' of playing Harriet Tubman

The Oscar contender sits down as part of EW's Awardist series to go in-depth on her brilliant performance as Harriet Tubman.
Julia Roberts was suggested to play Harriet Tubman by studio exec, says 'Harriet' screenwriter

"When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, 'It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.'"
See Cynthia Erivo leap to freedom as Harriet Tubman in exclusive ‘Harriet’ clip

Nov. 1-3 Weekend Movie Preview: New films to see from 'The King' to 'Terminator'

Cynthia Erivo's Harriet Tubman biopic, Milla Jovovich's Paradise Hills also among the best new movies hitting theaters and digital across the weekend ahead.
Watch 'Harriet' star Cynthia Erivo belt her riveting Best Original Song contender

Cynthia Erivo brings an American icon to life in earnest, heartfelt biopic 'Harriet'

How Cynthia Erivo fused soft love with 'warrior spirit' to lead 'Harriet' Tubman biopic

Cynthia Erivo stuns in riveting 'Harriet' Tubman biopic trailer

Cynthia Erivo to play Harriet Tubman in 'Harriet' biopic

