Harley Quinn needs so many more seasons

Harley Quinn needs so many more seasons

DC Universe's cartoon rom-com bloodfest is a new kind of Bat-spin-off.
Harley Quinn pokes fun at fanboys in exclusive clip

Harley Quinn pokes fun at fanboys in exclusive clip

Harley Quinn showrunners preview season 2: Harley-Ivy romance, a twist on Mr. Freeze, and more

Harley Quinn showrunners preview season 2: Harley-Ivy romance, a twist on Mr. Freeze, and more

Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker tells us what to expect from the DC Universe animated series.
Exclusive Harley Quinn season 2 trailer introduces Catwoman, Mr. Freeze

Exclusive Harley Quinn season 2 trailer introduces Catwoman, Mr. Freeze

Having recently finished its colorfully violent first season, the DC Universe animated series is set to return for season 2 next month.
Kaley Cuoco discusses her unique, animated take on Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco discusses her unique, animated take on Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco discusses her lead performance on DC Universe's wild and colorful Harley Quinn cartoon.
5 reasons you should watch DC Universe's wild Harley Quinn animated series

5 reasons you should watch DC Universe's wild Harley Quinn animated series

Exclusive Harley Quinn season finale trailer prepares her for a showdown with the Joker

Exclusive Harley Quinn season finale trailer prepares her for a showdown with the Joker

Harley Quinn explores a post-Joker career in new trailer for animated DC Universe series

Harley Quinn explores a post-Joker career in new trailer for animated DC Universe series

DC Universe announces Harley Quinn animated series premiere date

DC Universe announces Harley Quinn animated series premiere date

TV // October 03, 2019
Harley Quinn beats the crap out of the Joker in new trailer for the DC Universe animated series

Harley Quinn beats the crap out of the Joker in new trailer for the DC Universe animated series

Comic-Con // July 21, 2019
Kaley Cuoco to star in Harley Quinn series: 'It has definitely been empowering'

Kaley Cuoco to star in Harley Quinn series: 'It has definitely been empowering'

TV // October 04, 2018
