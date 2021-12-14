Harlem (TV series)

Meagan Good on the Harlem finale cliffhanger: 'Let Camille live'
With her character's job and relationship status left up in the air in the final episode, Good tells EW she wants Camille to "follow her heart."
Meagan Good was 'not ready' to see her former Cousin Skeeter costar strip in Harlem
'Harlem' star Meagan Good tells EW that working with Robert Ri'chard again was "the best" — but she had no idea it would involve seeing him in a jockstrap.
Harlem creator Tracy Oliver addresses the show's 'inevitable' comparisons to Run the World
"I don't want to live in a world where 'Run the World' and 'Harlem' can't coexist," Oliver tells EW.
Harlem star Meagan Good on fighting misconceptions and finding support from costar Whoopi Goldberg
'Harlem' star Meagan Good tells EW that getting on the Prime Video comedy was part of her journey to break through misconceptions about her acting, and how she found support from Whoopi Goldberg on set.
Harlem review: A smart, sleek, and sharp comedy about living single in the city
Tracy Oliver's new Amazon Prime Video comedy — starring Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, and Grace Byers — is a frequently hilarious treat.