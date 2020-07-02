Happy Gilmore

Most Recent

Watch Adam Sandler celebrate Happy Gilmore anniversary by taunting Shooter McGavin
Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore get the 8-bit treatment in new video
'Happy Gilmore': EW Review
See what EW had to say about the 1996 comedy on its 20th anniversary
Tiger Woods, 'Happy Gilmore' actor Christopher McDonald selfie
Happy Gilmore
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com