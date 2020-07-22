Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

Most Recent

How Did These Movies Get Sequels?

How Did These Movies Get Sequels?

The following five films aren't the most obvious choices for second (and third) installments and yet they're all coming soon, thanks in no small part to the power of international box office
Read More
Box office report: 'Identity Thief' wins the weekend, beats expectations and 'Bridesmaids'

Box office report: 'Identity Thief' wins the weekend, beats expectations and 'Bridesmaids'

Read More
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Read More
Box office report: 'Hansel and Gretel' wins; 'Movie 43' flops

Box office report: 'Hansel and Gretel' wins; 'Movie 43' flops

Read More
Box office update: 'Hansel and Gretel' wins Friday with $6 million

Box office update: 'Hansel and Gretel' wins Friday with $6 million

Read More
Box office preview: 'Hansel and Gretel' set to lead Grimm weekend

Box office preview: 'Hansel and Gretel' set to lead Grimm weekend

Read More

More Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

'Hansel and Gretel' red-band trailer

'Hansel and Gretel' red-band trailer

Read More
'Hansel & Gretel' delayed again, will play IMAX

'Hansel & Gretel' delayed again, will play IMAX

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com