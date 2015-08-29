David Tennant almost starred in NBC's Hannibal
Actor says he's glad Mads Mikkelsen got the job insteadRead More
Hannibal: Showrunner Bryan Fuller reveals the one murder they couldn't do
Not much was off-limits on the supergraphic NBC series (human cello, anyone?) — except for thisRead More
Hannibal writer says Bryan Fuller has 'great idea' for another season
"We're hoping we get to do it."Read More
Bryan Fuller says Hannibal revival 'conversations' have begun
'This takes time,' warns executive producerRead More