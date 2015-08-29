Hannibal

Most Recent

What's coming to Netflix in June: 'Clueless,' 'Hannibal,' 'Fuller House' finale, and more

What's coming to Netflix in June: Clueless, Hannibal, Fuller House finale, and more

Read More
'Hannibal' to be celebrated at second annual FannibalFest

Hannibal to be celebrated at second annual FannibalFest

Read More
David Tennant almost starred in NBC's 'Hannibal'

David Tennant almost starred in NBC's Hannibal

Actor says he's glad Mads Mikkelsen got the job instead
Read More
'Hannibal': Showrunner Bryan Fuller reveals the one murder they couldn't do

Hannibal: Showrunner Bryan Fuller reveals the one murder they couldn't do

Not much was off-limits on the supergraphic NBC series (human cello, anyone?) — except for this
Read More
'Hannibal' writer says Bryan Fuller has 'great idea' for another season

Hannibal writer says Bryan Fuller has 'great idea' for another season

"We're hoping we get to do it."
Read More
Bryan Fuller says 'Hannibal' revival 'conversations' have begun

Bryan Fuller says Hannibal revival 'conversations' have begun

'This takes time,' warns executive producer
Read More

More Hannibal

5 highest-grossing horror films of all time

5 highest-grossing horror films of all time

Read More
'Hannibal' showrunner wants to do 'Silence of the Lambs' arc

Hannibal showrunner wants to do Silence of the Lambs arc

The Hannibal creator still has interest in adapting the most famous Lecter story
Read More
Learn to cook like 'Hannibal' in new cookbook — exclusive recipe

Hannibal cookbook heart tartare recipe

Read More
Mads Mikkelsen says he wants to return for more 'Hannibal'

Hannibal: Mads Mikkelsen says he wants to return for more

Read More
'Hannibal,' 'Once Upon a Time' writer/producer Scott Nimerfro dies

Hannibal writer-producer Scott Nimerfro dies, says showrunner

Read More
Best of 2015: 'Hannibal' showrunner and stars dissect the gory, glorious series finale

EW's Best of 2015: Hannibal showrunner and stars dissect the gory, glorious series finale

Read More

The Jonathan Tucker Method: How the actor became television's most important chameleon

All Hannibal

Hugh Dancy explains that shocking 'Hannibal' series finale

Hannibal finale: Hugh Dancy postmortem of the series' shocking conclusion: Interview

Article // August 29, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' music supervisor on working with Siouxsie Sioux for the finale's song

Hannibal finale song: Music supervisor Brian Reitzell on working with Siouxsie Sioux

Article // August 29, 2015
Read More
Everything Hannibal wore on 'Hannibal'

Everything Hannibal wore on 'Hannibal'

Article // August 29, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' boss previews series finale, considers cannibalism

Hannibal series finale preview with Bryan Fuller: Interview

Article // August 28, 2015
Read More
Hugh Dancy and Gillian Anderson get philosophical in exclusive 'Hannibal' finale clip

Hannibal series finale exclusive clip: Hugh Dancy and Gillian Anderson get philosophical

Article // August 28, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'The Number of Beast is 666'

Hannibal recap: The Number of Beast is 666

Article // August 22, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'And the Beast from the Sea'

Hannibal recap: And the Beast from the Sea

Article // August 16, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'And the Woman Clothed in Sun'

Hannibal recap: And the Woman Clothed in Sun

Article // August 09, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'And the Woman Clothed With the Sun'

Hannibal recap: And the Woman Clothed With the Sun

Article // August 05, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' star Hugh Dancy cast in new Hulu series

'Hannibal' star Hugh Dancy cast in new Hulu series

Article // August 03, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'The Great Red Dragon'

Hannibal recap: The Great Red Dragon

Article // July 26, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'Digestivo'

Hannibal recap: Digestivo

Article // July 19, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal': Leave 'em wanting more? A case for season 4

Hannibal review: Let's save this weird, excellent show

Article // July 16, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' creator Bryan Fuller guest edits 'Fangoria'

Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller guest edits Fangoria horror magazine

Article // July 15, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' actor forced to defend IMDb credits for his green card

Hannibal: Aaron Abrams defends IMDb credits for green card to U.S. immigration services

Article // July 11, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' at Comic-Con: First look at the Red Dragon

Hannibal: Red Dragon first look at Comic-Con: Video

Comic-Con // July 11, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' could live on as a feature film

Comic Con 2015 Hannibal panel: A feature film could be in the feature

Comic-Con // July 11, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal’ finale also 'a platform for a launch': Bryan Fuller

Comic Con 2015: Hannibal cast, Bryan Fuller hopes to continue show after series finale

Comic-Con // July 11, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'Dolce'

Hannibal recap: Dolce

Article // July 10, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'Aperitivo'

Hannibal recap: Aperitivo

Article // July 07, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal': No go at Netflix, Amazon

Hannibal: Netflix and Amazon pass on show, but Bryan Fuller has hope

Article // July 06, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'Contorno'

Hannibal recap: Contorno

Article // July 03, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' future? 'All options' being explored

'Hannibal' showrunner: All options being explored

Article // June 22, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' canceled by NBC

'Hannibal' canceled by NBC

Article // June 22, 2015
Read More
'Hannibal' recap: 'Secondo'

Hannibal recap: Secondo

Article // June 19, 2015
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com