Hannibal (Movie - 2001)

Most Recent

Are audiences still interested in ''Hannibal''?

Are audiences still interested in ''Hannibal''?

The movie sequel and paperback are both due soon
Read More
Why Angelina Jolie's new film may feel familiar

Why Angelina Jolie's new film may feel familiar

The movie also takes ideas, plotlines, and characters from its predecesors
Read More
Hannibal

Hannibal

Read More
Premiere Prix Fixe: on the set of 'Hannibal'

Premiere Prix Fixe: on the set of 'Hannibal'

What the stars of 'Hannibal' are and aren't willing to eat
Read More
Making Copies: the movies that beget sequels

Making Copies: the movies that beget sequels

With Hannibal a hit, studios are going back for seconds.
Read More
Undisputed Chomp

Undisputed Chomp

Last weekend's box office sales numbers
Read More

More Hannibal (Movie - 2001)

Movie Review: 'Hannibal'

Movie Review: 'Hannibal'

Read More
''Hannibal'' tops the box office again

''Hannibal'' tops the box office again

The gorefest becomes the first $100 million earning film of 2001
Read More
EW gives you a heads up on new movie sequels

EW gives you a heads up on new movie sequels

Read More
''Hannibal'' is likely to devour the President's Day box office

''Hannibal'' is likely to devour the President's Day box office

Read More
Movie Review: 'Hannibal'

Movie Review: 'Hannibal'

Read More
Hannibal

Hannibal

Read More

''Hannibal'' tops the box office

The ''Silence of the Lambs'' sequel scores a record breaking $58 million debut

All Hannibal (Movie - 2001)

''Hannibal'' faced some casting difficulties

''Hannibal'' faced some casting difficulties

Article // August 28, 2000
Read More
Anakin Skywalker may be cast soon

Anakin Skywalker may be cast soon

Article // May 05, 2000
Read More
Julianne Moore gears up for 'Hannibal'

Julianne Moore gears up for 'Hannibal'

Article // March 17, 2000
Read More
Julianne Moore will star in ''Hannibal''

Julianne Moore will star in ''Hannibal''

Article // February 25, 2000
Read More
Julianne Moore is chosen for ''Hannibal''

Julianne Moore is chosen for ''Hannibal''

Article // February 16, 2000
Read More
''Peanuts'' creator Charles M. Schulz dies

''Peanuts'' creator Charles M. Schulz dies

Article // February 13, 2000
Read More
''Hannibal'' shouldn't be made without Jodie Foster

''Hannibal'' shouldn't be made without Jodie Foster

Article // January 17, 2000
Read More
Lamb Chops: Hannibal

Lamb Chops: Hannibal

Article // January 14, 2000
Read More
Universal may bail on ''Hannibal''

Universal may bail on ''Hannibal''

Article // January 05, 2000
Read More
Anthony Hopkins will star in ''Hannibal''

Anthony Hopkins will star in ''Hannibal''

Article // December 20, 1999
Read More
The Artist announces a ''1999'' New Year's Eve concert

The Artist announces a ''1999'' New Year's Eve concert

Article // November 24, 1999
Read More
Is Foster Saying 'No' to Hannibal?

Is Foster Saying 'No' to Hannibal?

Article // November 19, 1999
Read More
Rosie O'Donnell versus Tom Selleck and Howard Stern on the NRA debate

Rosie O'Donnell versus Tom Selleck and Howard Stern on the NRA debate

Article // May 20, 1999
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com