Hannibal (Book - Thomas Harris)

NBC has a healthy appetite for 'Hannibal'
The Peacock eyes Thomas Harris's novel for a small-screen riff
Clarice is no match for Hannibal
Ken Tucker on why Thomas Harris' 'Hannibal' isn't a masterpiece
Will Jodie Foster turn down the ''Silence of the Lambs'' sequel?
EW follows up on her recent comments about ''Hannibal''
Ridley Scott and David Mamet may take on "Hannibal"
Plus, Jennifer Lopez will sing for soccer, and Madonna files a $2 million lawsuit
Hannibal
Jonathan Demme will turn down a 'Lambs' sequel
EW reports that the Oscar-winning director will pass on the project
The return of Hannibal Lecter
The popular cannibal from 'Silence of the Lambs' returns in the latest book from Thomas Harris, and Hollywood is already beginning to salivate
The inside scoop on the book world
John Connolly, Benjamin Franklin, and Hannibal Lecter made news the week of April 16, 1999
