Hannah Montana

Most Recent

Miley Cyrus channels Disney alter ego Hannah Montana with new look

Miley Cyrus styles her hair to match Hannah Montana's look, winning #ThrowbackThursday forever

Read More
Miley Cyrus on 'Hannah Montana': 'That's a lot to put on a kid'

Miley Cyrus reflects on Hannah Montana: 'That's a lot to put on a kid'

Read More
Watch Miley Cyrus relive her 'Hannah Montana' audition

Watch Miley Cyrus relive her Hannah Montana audition

Read More
A definitive ranking of every 'Hannah Montana' song

A definitive ranking of every Hannah Montana song

Read More
'Hannah Montana' is returning to Disney Channel

Hannah Montana returning to Disney Channel

The network has announced a marathon of the show
Read More
Woody Allen first saw Miley Cyrus in 'Hannah Montana'

Woody Allen first saw Miley Cyrus in 'Hannah Montana'

The director cast the former child star based on her breakout role
Read More

More Hannah Montana

'Lizzie Maguire,' 'Hannah Montana,' 'That's So Raven' returning to TV

Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana returning to TV on Freeform

Freeform will air classic Disney Channel original series throughout May
Read More
'Hannah Montana' stars celebrate show's 10th anniversary

Hannah Montana: Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso celebrate 10-year anniversary

Read More
Miley Cyrus posts Instagram tribute to her 'Hannah Montana' castmates

Miley Cyrus pays Hannah Montana tribute on Instagram

Read More
Miley Cyrus audition tape for 'Hannah Montana' resurfaces, and it's adorable

Miley Cyrus audition tape for 'Hannah Montana' resurfaces, and it's adorable

Read More
Miley Cyrus 'Bangerz Tour' documentary coming to NBC in July

Miley Cyrus 'Bangerz Tour' documentary coming to NBC in July

Read More
Morning shows call Miley Cyrus 'disturbed,' declare Hannah Montana is 'dead'; everyone else thinks she's just being Miley

Morning shows call Miley Cyrus 'disturbed,' declare Hannah Montana is 'dead'; everyone else thinks she's just being Miley

Read More

All Hannah Montana

A no-frills ''Hannah Montana'' DVD

A no-frills ''Hannah Montana'' DVD

Article // July 01, 2007
Read More
Disney rules the music charts

Disney rules the music charts

Article // December 01, 2006
Read More
Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana

Article // November 10, 2006
Read More
Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana

Article // April 14, 2006
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com