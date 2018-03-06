Top Navigation
Hamilton
Hamilton
The 'Hamilton' movie doesn't throw away its shot at greatness
The
Hamilton
movie doesn't throw away its shot at greatness: Review
Read More
Next
Celebrities revisit seeing 'Hamilton' live as filmed version hits Disney+
Celebrities revisit seeing
Hamilton
live as filmed version hits Disney+
Read More
Next
'Hamilton' original cast to reunite for behind-the-scenes doc to debut alongside filmed version
Hamilton
original cast to reunite for behind-the-scenes doc to debut alongside filmed version
Read More
Next
Watch original 'Hamilton' cast reunite to perform 'Helpless' with The Roots
Watch original
Hamilton
cast reunite to perform 'Helpless' with The Roots
Read More
Next
Watch 'Hamilton' stars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Anthony Ramos get engaged at a castle
Watch
Hamilton
stars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Anthony Ramos get engaged at a castle
Read More
Next
Three injured after medical emergency at 'Hamilton' mistaken for shooter
Three injured after medical emergency at
Hamilton
performance mistaken for active shooter
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda tweaks 'Hamilton' rap to call out woman filming show
Lin-Manuel Miranda tweaks
Hamilton
rap to call out woman filming Puerto Rico show
Read More
Next
Barack Obama debuts on Billboard chart with Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' remix
Obama debuts on the Billboard chart with Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest
Hamilton
remix
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out performing 'Hamilton' for Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out performing
Hamilton
for Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Read More
Next
Listen to Barack Obama on Lin-Manuel Miranda's new 'Hamilton' remix
Listen to Barack Obama on Lin-Manuel Miranda's new
Hamilton
remix
Read More
Next
Watch Prince Harry sing part of ‘Hamilton’ on stage with London cast
Watch Prince Harry sing part of
Hamilton
on stage with London cast
Read More
Next
Cher, 'Hamilton,' Reba McEntire among 2018 Kennedy Center Honorees
Cher,
Hamilton,
Reba McEntire among 2018 Kennedy Center Honorees
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda to create arts fund for Puerto Rico in Hurricane Maria aftermath
Previous
Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda rejoice over matching goatees by singing in a boat
Hamilton
touring cast visit George H.W. Bush for special performance in his office
Five different Eliza Hamiltons come together to sing 'First Burn'
Leslie Odom Jr. would reprise his Aaron Burr role if the original
Hamilton
cast reunited
How
John Adams
set the stage for
Hamilton
Next
'Hamilton' becomes most-nominated production in Olivier Awards history
Hamilton
becomes most-nominated production in Olivier Awards history
Theater
//
March 06, 2018
Read More
Next
Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda geek out over 'Weird Al's 'Hamilton Polka'
Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda geek out over 'Weird Al's 'Hamilton Polka'
TV
//
March 03, 2018
Read More
Next
Hear 'Hamilton' star Renée Elise Goldsberry sing the new 'Muppet Babies' theme
Hear
Hamilton
's Renée Elise Goldsberry sing the new
Muppet Babies
theme song
TV
//
February 22, 2018
Read More
Next
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle see 'Hamilton' on date night in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle see
Hamilton
on date night in London
Theater
//
February 19, 2018
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda releases new 'Hamilton' track 'Ben Franklin's Song'
Lin-Manuel Miranda releases new
Hamilton
track 'Ben Franklin's Song' by The Decemberists
Music
//
December 15, 2017
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda to reprise his 'Hamilton' turn in Puerto Rico run
Lin-Manuel Miranda to reprise his
Hamilton
turn in limited Puerto Rico run
Theater
//
November 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'Hamilton' in Los Angeles showcases new knockout performances
Hamilton
in Los Angeles showcases new knockout performances
Theater
//
August 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'Hamilton' tour brings California-themed #Ham4Ham medley to Hollywood
Hamilton
tour brings California-themed #Ham4Ham medley to Hollywood
Theater
//
August 16, 2017
Read More
Next
'Hamilton' launches an app for ticket lottery, more
Hamilton
launches an app for ticket lottery, more
Theater
//
August 11, 2017
Read More
Next
Every celebrity who has sung for the Ham4All challenge
Every celebrity who has sung for the Ham4All Challenge
Theater
//
June 30, 2017
Read More
Next
Jonathan Groff sings 'Satisfied' with Li- Manuel Miranda for #Ham4All
Jonathan Groff sings 'Satisfied' with Lin-Manuel Miranda for #Ham4All
Theater
//
June 28, 2017
Read More
Next
Riz Ahmed spits fiery verse in 'Hamilton Mixtape' video for 'Immigrants'
Riz Ahmed spits fiery verse in
Hamilton Mixtape
video for 'Immigrants'
Music
//
June 28, 2017
Read More
Next
Daveed Diggs explains how he got his role in 'Wonder'
Daveed Diggs explains how he got his role in
Wonder
Movies
//
June 09, 2017
Read More
Next
13 motivational Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets to brighten your day
13 motivational Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets to brighten your day
News
//
March 23, 2017
Read More
Next
Concert for America brings all-star performances to Chicago
Concert for America brings all-star performances to Chicago
Music
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
How one 'Hamilton' fan made Taran Killam cry
How one
Hamilton
fan made Taran Killam cry
Theater
//
March 13, 2017
Read More
Next
Brian d'Arcy James to reprise 'Hamilton' role as King George III
Brian d'Arcy James to reprise
Hamilton
role as King George III
Theater
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Michael J. Fox, Seth Rogen sing 'Hamilton' at the Oscars
Michael J. Fox and Seth Rogen sang
Hamilton
at the Oscars
Oscars
//
February 27, 2017
Read More
Next
J.K. Rowling, Lin Manuel-Miranda take a selfie at BAFTA Awards
J.K. Rowling, Lin Manuel-Miranda take a selfie at BAFTA Awards
Awards
//
February 12, 2017
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda calls Trump's immigration ban 'deeply un-American'
Lin-Manuel Miranda calls Trump's immigration ban 'deeply un-American'
Theater
//
February 03, 2017
Read More
Next
Original 'Hamilton' Schuyler Sisters will perform at the Super Bowl
The original Schuyler Sisters from
Hamilton
will perform at the Super Bowl
Theater
//
January 27, 2017
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda promises Chicago 'Hamilton' performance for Oscar López Rivera
Lin-Manuel Miranda promises Chicago
Hamilton
performance for Oscar López Rivera
Theater
//
January 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'Aladdin' Genie James Monroe Iglehart joining cast of 'Hamilton'
Aladdin
' Genie James Monroe Iglehart joining cast of
Hamilton
Theater
//
January 17, 2017
Read More
Next
Taran Killam shares photo in costume as Hamilton’s new King George
Taran Killam shares photo in costume as
Hamilton
’s new King George
Theater
//
January 16, 2017
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda teases details of 'Hamilton Mixtape' follow-up
Lin-Manuel Miranda teases details of the
Hamilton
Mixtape: Volume 2
Music
//
January 12, 2017
Read More
Next
