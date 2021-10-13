Halloween Kills (2021 movie)

Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her greatest fears
The horror icon talks about the four things which scare the hell out of her.
Halloween Kills to debut on Peacock on same day as theatrical release
The new entry in the long-running horror franchise is the latest film to go day-and-date amid a chaotic movie landscape.
First Halloween Kills reviews brutally split over 'darker, meaner, disturbing' sequel
Reactions to the long-awaited Jamie Lee Curtis film are divided over the "brutal" sequel's disturbing content and massive kill count.
Jamie Lee Curtis strikes back at Michael Myers in Halloween Kills trailer: 'Evil dies tonight'
Halloween Kills footage teases the bloody return of Michael Myers
The horror sequel will be released in October 2021.
Halloween Kills bumped a year; Candyman and The Forever Purge delayed again
Jamie Lee Curtis promises a "prescient and powerful" story.
Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis teases first look footage from horror sequel
See the return of Michael Myers.
See a bruised Jamie Lee Curtis from first day of filming Halloween sequel
