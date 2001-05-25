Hairspray (Stage - 2002)

Michael McKeon trades eyebrows for craft

The actor takes on the role of Edna Turnblad in Broadway's ''Hairspray,'' which calls for plucked eyebrows, makeup, and dresses
''Hairspray'' star Winokur signs sitcom deal with ABC

The actress who plays the Ricki Lake role in the current Broadway musical hit will be developing her own TV show after her stage run ends in July
Oh, Beehive!

Even with stiff competition on the way, HAIRSPRAY has a maximum hold on Broadway
Brooks Brother?

Hairspray

Advance buzz was that Hairspray's a brush with greatness. Barely a cut above is more like it
'Hairspray' and the 2002 Stage Must List

"Oklahoma!", Arthur Miller, and Edward Albee return to the stage this year
Broadway adaptations of movies

Article // May 25, 2001
