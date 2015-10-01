Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Hacksaw Ridge' wins Best Film Editing at the Oscars
Oscars 2017:
Hacksaw Ridge
wins Best Film Editing
'I hope there's more where it came from,' Oscar winner John Gilbert told Mel Gibson
Read More
Next
This man just won his first Oscar after 21 nominations
This man just won his first Oscar after 21 tries
Read More
Next
See how this year's Best Picture noms stack up in a fact-check
See how this year's Best Picture noms stack up in a fact-check
Read More
Next
Andrew Garfield on his first Oscar nomination for 'Hacksaw Ridge'
Andrew Garfield on his first Oscar nomination: 'I'm sure there's been a mistake'
Read More
Next
Andrew Garfield breaks down his profound experience filming 'Hacksaw Ridge’
Andrew Garfield breaks down his profound experience working on
Hacksaw Ridge
Read More
Next
Andrew Garfield swings into Oscar season in 'Hacksaw Ridge,' 'Silence'
Andrew Garfield: Hacksaw Ridge, Silence star swings into Oscar season
Read More
Next
More Hacksaw Ridge
'Hacksaw Ridge': EW review
Hacksaw Ridge: EW review
Read More
Next
Mel Gibson calls 2006 tirade a ‘dim thing in the past’
Mel Gibson calls 2006 tirade a ‘dim thing in the past’
Read More
Next
Mel Gibson discusses his 10 years of sobriety
Mel Gibson: Hacksaw Ridge director discusses his 10 years of sobriety
Read More
Next
'Hacksaw Ridge' reviews: Mel Gibson's comeback is 'powerful'
Hacksaw Ridge reviews: Mel Gibson's act of atonement is gruesome and powerful
Read More
Next
Andrew Garfield goes to war without a gun in 'Hacksaw Ridge' trailer
Hacksaw Ridge trailer: Andrew Garfield goes to war without a gun
Read More
Next
Andrew Garfield joins the WWII battlefield in 'Hacksaw Ridge' poster
Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge releases new poster
Read More
Next
All Hacksaw Ridge
Andrew Garfield suits up in first look at Mel Gibson's WWII movie
Andrew Garfield and Vince Vaughn suit up in first look at Mel Gibson's WWII movie
Article
//
October 01, 2015
Read More
Next
