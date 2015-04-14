Guitar Hero Live

Most Recent

'Guitar Hero Live' GHTV update adds new songs, premium shows

Guitar Hero Live GHTV update adds new songs, premium shows

Read More
'Rock Band 4' or 'Guitar Hero Live': Which is the right rocking experience for you?

Rock Band 4 Guitar Hero Live comparison buying guide

Read More
'Guitar Hero Live:' EW review

Guitar Hero Live: EW review

The guitar-centric series returns with an exciting new controller and a disappointing career mode.
Read More
Lenny Kravitz & James Franco rock out in the new 'Guitar Hero Live' commercial

Guitar Hero Live Lenny Kravitz, James Franco commercial rocks out

Read More
'Guitar Hero Live' releasing in October

Guitar Hero Live to release in October

Read More
Rolling Stones, Fall Out Boy, more among 'Guitar Hero Live' set list

Rolling Stones, Fall Out Boy, more among Guitar Hero Live set list

Read More

More Guitar Hero Live

Go behind the scenes of 'Guitar Hero Live'

Go behind the scenes of 'Guitar Hero Live' in new trailer

Read More
'Guitar Hero Live:' Is the new game in or out of tune?

'Guitar Hero Live:' Our first impressions

Read More

All Guitar Hero Live

'Guitar Hero Live' revives game franchise

Activision announces 'Guitar Hero Live'

Article // April 14, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com