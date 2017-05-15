Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 production on hold after James Gunn firing

Kurt Russell defends director James Gunn: 'We're getting too sensitive'

Dave Bautista defends Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after Disney firing

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actor David Dastmalchian also showed his support for Gunn
Rocket Man: How Guardians of the Galaxy actor Sean Gunn became an MCU MVP

Think Bradley Cooper is the only person who 'plays' a certain gun-toting rodent? Think again!
Change of art: See how Marvel's heroes almost looked

Ryan Meinerding, Marvel's head of visual development, walks EW through alternate character designs
James Gunn releases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 script online

Rocket is the stuff of nightmares in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 VFX reel

This is Rocket stripped down
Summer box office crashes to worst total in 11 years

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will help set up '10, 20 years of Marvel movies'

James Gunn loves making Kevin Smith cry (about the end of Guardians Vol. 2)

David Hasselhoff and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 cast star in music video

Michael Rooker's Comic-Con badge says 'Mary Poppins'

James Gunn endorses Yondu version of EW's Mary Poppins Returns cover

Box office report: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 takes top spot again

Movies // May 15, 2017
Chris Pratt struggling to speak with a mouthpiece makes Ellen DeGeneres crack up

TV // May 12, 2017
Box office report: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blasts straight to No. 1

Movies // May 07, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy 2: James Gunn gets personal in emotional letter to fans

Movies // May 06, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 director narrates North by Northwest scene

Movies // May 06, 2017
Sylvester Stallone releases Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 cameo online

Movies // May 06, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has 5 post-credits scenes. Here’s what they all mean.

Movies // June 17, 2020
Chris Pratt uses sign language in apology for 'insensitive' video

Movies // May 04, 2017
Chris Pratt got knocked out during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stunt

TV // May 04, 2017
All-New Guardians of the Galaxy writer wants to make space weird again

Books // May 03, 2017
Chris Pratt delivers hilarious prank call to an exotic pet shop

Movies // April 28, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doritos to release chip bag that plays soundtrack

Movies // April 26, 2017
22 minutes of fantastic nonsense with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Michael Rooker

Movies // April 25, 2017
Here's what critics are saying about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Movies // April 24, 2017
Guardians 2 director was 'intimidated' by having to come up with songs for sequel's soundtrack

Movies // April 24, 2017
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan on his unrecognizable Guardians 2 role

Movies // April 22, 2017
10 adorable photos of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris at Walk of Fame Ceremony

News // June 17, 2020
Hear David Hasselhoff rap on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack song

Movies // April 21, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 lineup will change by end of movie, EP says

Movies // April 21, 2017
Go behind the scenes of Disney’s new Guardians of the Galaxy ride

Movies // April 21, 2017
James Gunn says Nathan Fillion was never in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 despite set photo

Movies // April 21, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Vin Diesel says Baby Groot was 'so fun to play'

Movies // April 20, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 puts a rocket under EW's Summer Movie Preview

Movies // April 20, 2017
Watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 world premiere live

Movies // April 19, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack to feature Fleetwood Mac, Cat Stevens, David Hasselhoff

Movies // April 19, 2017
