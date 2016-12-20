Groundhog Day (Musical)

Groundhog Day to close on Broadway

Punxsutawney will relive 'Groundhog Day' for the final time on Broadway on Sept. 17
Groundhog Day musical star on stepping into Bill Murray's shoes (again and again)

Andy Karl talks bringing the time-travel tale from Punxsutawney to Broadway
Groundhog Day: EW stage review

The new musical manages to hold onto everything that made the film such a classic and adds songs bound to become nearly as memorable
Groundhog Day star Andy Karl injured during Broadway preview

The injury halted the show for 15 minutes, after which Karl returned to the stage and finished the performance with the help of a cane
First listen: Hear a gorgeous song from the Groundhog Day Broadway cast album

Groundhog Day’s first Broadway preview halted by technical difficulties, but the cast kept singing anyway

The show must go on, right?
Groundhog Day musical sets Broadway opening

Article // December 20, 2016
