Stars of OWN's Greenleaf guide you through watching the show for first time
Grace is in rough shape in Greenleaf sneak peek
Get ready for all the anguish 
Greenleaf season 2 trailer reveals righteous crimes
OWN's acclaimed original drama series kicked off the season 2 return of 'Greenleaf' with a trailer filled with passages of what's to come to the Memphis churchgoers.
Greenleaf season finale: Merle Dandridge spills secrets
Greenleaf: Merle Dandridge talks season finale
Some serious scandal is headed to your TV
Greenleaf on OWN: Merle Dandridge talks working with Oprah Winfrey
The Broadway and TV star takes the lead in OWN's racy series, premiering Tuesday
'Greenleaf': EW Review
Oprah: Acting is 'like a vacation from myself'
OWN boss has a recurring role in her network's upcoming series 'Greenleaf'
Greenleaf: Trailer for OWN church drama released
