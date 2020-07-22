Top Navigation
Green Book
Green Book
Most Recent
The director of 'Joker' may have the last laugh
The director of
Joker
may have the last laugh
Read More
Next
'Green Book' wins Best Picture at the Oscars
Green Book
wins Best Picture at the Oscars
Read More
Next
Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor at 2019 Oscars
Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor at 2019 Oscars
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers spoofs 'Green Book' by playing every 'white savior' in movies
Seth Meyers
spoofs
Green Book
with every 'white savior' in movies
Read More
Next
Without a Best Director nom, why 'Green Book' still could be the next 'Argo'
Without a Best Director nom, why
Green Book
still could be the next
Argo
Read More
Next
Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen was 'worried about doing a caricature' in 'Green Book'
Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen was 'worried about doing a caricature' in 'Green Book'
Read More
Next
More Green Book
Mahershala Ali nabs Best Supporting Actor nomination for 'Green Book,' could make Oscars history
Mahershala Ali nabs Best Supporting Actor nomination for
Green Book
, could make Oscars history
The star reveals the scene he was 'nervous' to play
Read More
Next
'Green Book' scores 5 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture
Green Book
scores 5 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture
Read More
Next
'Green Book' writer apologizes for past anti-Muslim tweet: 'I will do better'
Green Book
writer apologizes for past anti-Muslim tweet: 'I will do better'
Read More
Next
The Awardist: Sizing up the supporting actor and actress Oscar races
The Awardist: Mahershala Ali, Regina King lead Oscars supporting races, but face stiff competition
Read More
Next
'Green Book' writer called out for falsely claiming New Jersey Muslims cheered 9/11
Green Book
writer called out for falsely claiming New Jersey Muslims cheered 9/11
Read More
Next
Mahershala Ali says Bill Murray poured vodka on his head at the Golden Globes
Mahershala Ali says Bill Murray poured vodka on his head at the Golden Globes
Read More
Next
Green Book
wins Best Picture — Comedy or Musical at Golden Globes
In his acceptance speech, Peter Farrelly talked about how the film's story 'gave me hope'
