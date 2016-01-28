Grease: Live

Most Recent

'Grease: Live' cast on making those show-stopping musical numbers

'Grease Is the Word,' 'Greased Lighting,' 'We Go Together,' and more were on the lineup
Behind the scenes of 'Grease: Live': Take a peek inside the control room

Vanessa Hudgens thanks fans for support after 'Grease: Live'

A look at 'Grease: Live,' by the numbers

See Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid sing along to 'Grease: Live'

See all the 'Grease: Live' performances right here

More Grease: Live

Celebrities loved watching 'Grease: Live!' too

'Grease: Live' producer on alternate opening, Vanessa Hudgens’ father

'The cast was behind her and we all joined hands and said, "We’re going to live in this moment."'
Let's relive Boyz II Men playing Teen Angel on 'Grease: Live!'

Stars support Vanessa Hudgens after her father’s death

Vanessa Hudgens dedicates 'Grease: Live' performance to late father

How 'Grease: Live' plans to handle wet L.A. weather

Grease Live: EW Review

The best 'Grease' ever. That's right. Better than 'Grease 2'

All Grease: Live

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Grease: Live' stars reveal their audition songs

Article // January 28, 2016
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How 'Grease: Live' will differ from the original

Article // January 27, 2016
Hear 'Grease' star Aaron Tveit sing 'Popular' from 'Wicked'

Article // January 27, 2016
This Week in TV: 'Lucifer,' 'You, Me and the Apocalypse,' and more

Article // January 25, 2016
The 'Grease: Live' soundtrack is coming soon

Article // January 22, 2016
Vanessa Hudgens talks 'Grease: Live': 'People want you to mess up'

Article // January 21, 2016
'Grease: Live' to feature new song, lyric changes, film cast

Article // January 15, 2016
'Grease: Live' costume designer breaks down Vanessa Hudgens' bad-girl style

Article // January 11, 2016
Boyz II Men cast in Fox's 'Grease' reboot

Article // January 06, 2016
'Grease: Live' teases special with clips of ‘You’re the One That I Want’ & 'Summer Nights'

Article // December 30, 2015
Carly Rae Jepsen, Keke Palmer, and more hand jive in 'Grease: Live' First Look

Article // November 24, 2015
First photos of Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, and Aaron Tveit in 'Grease: Live'

Article // November 23, 2015
Ana Gasteyer joins 'Grease: Live' as principal

Article // November 12, 2015
'Grease: Live' adds three more performers

Article // November 06, 2015
Mario Lopez joins the cast of 'Grease: Live'

Article // October 22, 2015
Carly Rae Jepsen and more join Fox's 'Grease: Live'

Article // September 30, 2015
