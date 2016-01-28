Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Grease: Live' cast on making those show-stopping musical numbers
'Grease: Live' cast on making those show-stopping musical numbers
'Grease Is the Word,' 'Greased Lighting,' 'We Go Together,' and more were on the lineup
Behind the scenes of 'Grease: Live': Take a peek inside the control room
Grease: Live: Behind the scenes in the control room
Vanessa Hudgens thanks fans for support after 'Grease: Live'
Vanessa Hudgens in Grease: Live: Actress thanks fans for support after father's death
A look at 'Grease: Live,' by the numbers
'Grease: Live' by the numbers
See Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid sing along to 'Grease: Live'
Grease Live: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid sing along
See all the 'Grease: Live' performances right here
Grease Live performance videos
More Grease: Live
Celebrities loved watching 'Grease: Live!' too
Grease Live: Twitter reactions
'Grease: Live' producer on alternate opening, Vanessa Hudgens’ father
Grease: Live producer on alternate opening, dedication to Vanessa Hudgens’ father
'The cast was behind her and we all joined hands and said, "We’re going to live in this moment."'
Let's relive Boyz II Men playing Teen Angel on 'Grease: Live!'
Boyz II Men: Grease Live performance in GIFs
Stars support Vanessa Hudgens after her father’s death
Vanessa Hudgens: Stars send support to actress after her father’s death
Vanessa Hudgens dedicates 'Grease: Live' performance to late father
Vanessa Hudgens' father dies of cancer, actress dedicates Grease: Live performance to him
How 'Grease: Live' plans to handle wet L.A. weather
Grease: Live: How the production will handle rainy L.A. weather
Grease Live: EW Review
The best 'Grease' ever. That's right. Better than 'Grease 2'
All Grease: Live
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Grease: Live' stars reveal their audition songs
Grease: Live stars Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit reveal their audition songs
January 28, 2016
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How 'Grease: Live' will differ from the original
How 'Grease: Live' will differ from the original
January 27, 2016
Hear 'Grease' star Aaron Tveit sing 'Popular' from 'Wicked'
Grease star Aaron Tveit sings Popular from Wicked
January 27, 2016
This Week in TV: 'Lucifer,' 'You, Me and the Apocalypse,' and more
What's on TV this week for Jan. 25: Lucifer, You, Me and the Apocalypse, and Outsiders debut
January 25, 2016
The 'Grease: Live' soundtrack is coming soon
Grease Live soundtrack release date
January 22, 2016
Vanessa Hudgens talks 'Grease: Live': 'People want you to mess up'
Vanessa Hudgens' Grease: Live role discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
January 21, 2016
'Grease: Live' to feature new song, lyric changes, film cast
Grease: Live to feature new song, lyric changes, film cast
January 15, 2016
'Grease: Live' costume designer breaks down Vanessa Hudgens' bad-girl style
Grease Live: Vanessa Hudgens' bad-girl style broken down by costume designer
January 11, 2016
Boyz II Men cast in Fox's 'Grease' reboot
'Grease: Live' casts Boyz II Men
January 06, 2016
'Grease: Live' teases special with clips of ‘You’re the One That I Want’ & 'Summer Nights'
Grease: Live: Hear clips of ‘You’re the One That I Want’ & 'Summer Nights'
December 30, 2015
Carly Rae Jepsen, Keke Palmer, and more hand jive in 'Grease: Live' First Look
Grease Live: Carly Rae Jepsen, Keke Palmer, and more hand jive in exclusive first look
November 24, 2015
First photos of Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, and Aaron Tveit in 'Grease: Live'
Grease: Live: See Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Aaron Tveit in costume
November 23, 2015
Ana Gasteyer joins 'Grease: Live' as principal
Grease: Live: Ana Gasteyer joins cast as principal
November 12, 2015
'Grease: Live' adds three more performers
Grease: Live: Jordan Fisher, Andrew Call, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer join cast
November 06, 2015
Mario Lopez joins the cast of 'Grease: Live'
Grease Live: Mario Lopez joins cast as Vince Fontaine
October 22, 2015
Carly Rae Jepsen and more join Fox's 'Grease: Live'
Grease: Live: Carly Rae Jepsen, Kether Donohue, and David Del Rio cast in Fox adaptation
September 30, 2015
