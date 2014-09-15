Gracepoint

Following the success of the British version (Broadchurch), David Tennant leads the American drama about a small town rocked by a child’s death and the investigation that follows.

Most Recent

Gracepoint season finale recap: 'Gracepoint' finale recap

Gracepoint season finale recap: 'Gracepoint' finale recap

Gracepoint delivers a finale that recalls its source material, Broadchurch, but also ends in its own way.
Read More
Gracepoint recap: Episode 9

Gracepoint recap: Episode 9

Susan Wright's story comes to light in the penultimate episode of Gracepoint.
Read More
Gracepoint recap: Episode 8

Gracepoint recap: Episode 8

A family coping with loss, the Solanos finally have a moment of joy.
Read More
Gracepoint recap: Episode 7

Gracepoint recap: Episode 7

Ellie's son goes missing as the series takes another big turn.
Read More
Gracepoint recap: Episode 6

Gracepoint recap: Episode 6

Death strikes again in the grieving city of Gracepoint.
Read More
Gracepoint recap: Episode 5

Gracepoint recap: Episode 5

The mystery deepens as townspeople's true identities come out.
Read More

More Gracepoint

Gracepoint recap: Episode 4

Gracepoint recap: Episode 4

Detectives Carver and Miller investigate a new person of interest in the Solano case.
Read More
Gracepoint recap: Episode 3

Gracepoint recap: Episode 3

At least one secret is revealed in the third episode of the mystery.
Read More
Gracepoint recap: Episode 2

Gracepoint recap: Episode 2

Read More
Gracepoint

Gracepoint

Read More
Gracepoint season premiere recap: 'Gracepoint' premiere recap

Gracepoint season premiere recap: 'Gracepoint' premiere recap

Read More
Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder: Thursday's perfect TV night

Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder: Thursday's perfect TV night

Read More

All Gracepoint

David Tennant, Anna Gunn interview on making 'Gracepoint'

David Tennant, Anna Gunn interview on making 'Gracepoint'

Article // September 15, 2014
Read More
Nine Questions About... 'Gracepoint'

Nine Questions About... 'Gracepoint'

Article // September 12, 2014
Read More
David Tennant previews his 'Gracepoint' character in new clip

David Tennant previews his 'Gracepoint' character in new clip

Article // July 25, 2014
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com