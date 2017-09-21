Top Navigation
Gotham
Ben McKenzie and David Mazouz star in a dramatic look at what Gotham City looked like before Bruce Wayne became Batman.
Most Recent
'Gotham' finale review: A predictable ending for an unpredictable series
Gotham
finale review: A predictable ending for an unpredictable series
Read More
Next
What to Watch on Thursday: The series finale of 'Gotham'
What to Watch on Thursday: The series finale of
Gotham
Read More
Next
'Gotham' finale first look: Lili Simmons replaces Camren Bicondova as an adult Selina Kyle
Gotham
finale first look: Lili Simmons replaces Camren Bicondova as an adult Selina Kyle
Read More
Next
'Gotham's high-energy penultimate episode rewrites 'Dark Knight Rises' with clever twists: EW review
Gotham
's high-energy penultimate episode rewrites
Dark Knight Rises
with clever twists
Read More
Next
'Gotham' finally reveals The Joker in new promo
Gotham
finally reveals Cameron Monaghan's Joker in new promo
Read More
Next
A riotous 'Gotham' goes beyond life and death
A riotous
Gotham
goes beyond life and death
Read More
Next
'Gotham' star Cameron Monaghan teases wild finale, mysterious third character
Gotham
star Cameron Monaghan teases wild finale, mysterious third character
Read More
Next
'Gotham' just goes for it in a madcap final season: EW review
Gotham
just goes for it in a madcap final season: EW review
The Batman origin story embraces chaos in season 5.
Read More
Next
Final season of 'Gotham' sets January premiere date
Gotham
's final season gets January premiere date
Read More
Next
Fox's 'Gotham' officially reveals a full look at its Bane
Fox's
Gotham
reveals the first official full look at Bane
Read More
Next
The madcap 'Gotham' finale just set up a potentially mindblowing final season
The charmingly madcap
Gotham
finale just set up a potentially mindblowing final season
Read More
Next
No joke: 'Gotham' renewed for final season by Fox
No joke:
Gotham
renewed for final season by Fox
Read More
Next
Gotham
midseason premiere: Fox's Batman prequel returns ready to party
Poison Ivy and co. are looking to 'make Gotham our bitch' in the back half of season 4
Close
Close
Previous
Gotham
: Ben McKenzie on Jerome's return and why the show keeps getting better
Live-action Superman prequel series
Metropolis
ordered from
Gotham
team
Gotham
announces midseason return date
Gotham
: Professor Pyg returns in new red-band trailer
Peyton List joins
Gotham
as Poison Ivy
Next
'Gotham': Ben McKenzie says Gordon is 'a man alone' in the fight to save the city
Gotham
: Ben McKenzie says Gordon is a 'man alone' in the fight to save the city
TV
//
September 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham': Scarecrow shows Gotham 'what it means to fear' in new promo
Gotham
: Scarecrow shows Gotham 'what it means to fear' in new promo
TV
//
September 06, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham': Get a first look at Gordon's potential new love interest
Gotham
: Get a first look at Gordon's potential new love interest
TV
//
August 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham's Ben McKenzie teases Gordon's dark path in season 4
Gotham
: Ben McKenzie teases Gordon's dark path in season 4
Comic-Con
//
July 22, 2017
Read More
Next
Donal Logue's child is back home after missing for 2 weeks
Donal Logue's child is back home after missing for 2 weeks: 'We are good'
TV
//
July 10, 2017
Read More
Next
Gotham and Riverdale to collide in 'Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica'
Gotham and Riverdale to collide in
Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica
Books
//
July 06, 2017
Read More
Next
Donal Logue writes emotional plea to find missing daughter
Donal Logue writes emotional plea to find missing daughter
TV
//
July 03, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' finale recap: 'Heroes Rise: Destiny Calling'/'Heroes Rise: Heavydirtysoul'
Gotham
finale recap: 'Heroes Rise: Destiny Calling'/'Heroes Rise: Heavydirtysoul'
Recaps
//
June 05, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Heroes Rise: Pretty Hate Machine'
Gotham
recap: 'Heroes Rise: Pretty Hate Machine'
Recaps
//
May 29, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' sneak peek: Lee buries Jim Gordon alive
Gotham
sneak peek: Lee buries Jim Gordon alive
TV
//
May 25, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Heroes Rise: All Will Be Judged'
Gotham
recap: 'Heroes Rise: All Will Be Judged'
Recaps
//
May 22, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Heroes Rise: Light the Wick'
Gotham
recap: 'Heroes Rise: Light the Wick'
Recaps
//
May 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' sneak peek: Penguin pays Jim a visit
Gotham
sneak peek: Penguin pays Jim a visit
TV
//
May 12, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Heroes Rise: The Primal Riddle'
Gotham
recap: 'Heroes Rise: The Primal Riddle'
Recaps
//
May 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Heroes Rise: These Delicate and Dark Obsessions'
Gotham
recap: 'Heroes Rise: These Delicate and Dark Obsessions'
Recaps
//
May 02, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Heroes Rise: How the Riddler Got His Name'
Gotham
recap: 'Heroes Rise: How the Riddler Got His Name'
Recaps
//
April 24, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' sneak peek: Jim Gordon gets answers from his uncle
Gotham
sneak peek: Jim Gordon gets answers from his uncle
TV
//
April 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' spring trailer reveals Bruce's Batman transformation
Gotham
spring trailer reveals Bruce's Batman transformation
TV
//
April 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Mad City: The Gentle Art of Making Enemies'
Gotham
recap: 'Mad City: The Gentle Art of Making Enemies"
Recaps
//
January 30, 2017
Read More
Next
What to Watch Monday: HBO presents 'Becoming Warren Buffett' documentary
What to Watch Monday: HBO presents
Becoming Warren Buffett
documentary
TV
//
January 30, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Mad City: Smile Like You Mean It'
Gotham
recap: 'Mad City: Smile Like You Mean It'
Recaps
//
January 23, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Mad City: Ghosts'
Gotham
recap: 'Mad City: Ghosts'
Recaps
//
January 29, 2017
Read More
Next
Paul Reubens returns in
Gotham
sneak peek
Paul Reubens returns in
Gotham
sneak peek
TV
//
January 13, 2017
Read More
Next
'Gotham' recap: 'Mad City: Beware the Green-Eyed Monster'
Gotham recap: Season 3, Episode 11
Article
//
November 29, 2016
Read More
Next
'Gotham' star on what's next for Selina after [spoiler's] arrival
Gotham: Camren Bicondova talks Selina Kyle's mother
Article
//
November 28, 2016
Read More
Next
