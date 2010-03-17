Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Awards
Home
Gorillaz
Gorillaz
Gorillaz
Most Recent
The 20 best songs of 2017 (so far)
The 20 best songs of 2017 (so far)
Gorillaz's Jamie Hewlett reveals how he animates the virtual band
Gorillaz's Jamie Hewlett reveals how he animates the virtual band
Gorillaz almost broke up in 2012 — here's why they didn't
Gorillaz almost broke up in 2012 — here's why they didn't
Damon Albarn details the making of their latest album, 'Humanz'
Gorillaz announce first North American tour in 7 years
Gorillaz announce first North American tour in 7 years
Gorillaz team up with Mavis Staples and Push T on new song
Gorillaz team up with Mavis Staples and Pusha T on new song
Gorillaz reveal new album title and release date
Gorillaz reveal new album title and release date
More Gorillaz
Gorillaz release new digital story, 'The Book of Russel'
Gorillaz release new digital story, 'The Book of Russel'
This story follows 'The Book of Noodle'
Gorillaz debut wild multimedia story ahead of new music
Gorillaz debut The Book of Noodle
See 'The Book of Noodle' now
Gorillaz creators on new stage musical 'Monkey: Journey to the West'
Gorillaz creators on new stage musical 'Monkey: Journey to the West'
Gorillaz, James Murphy, and Andre 3000's 'DoYaThing' drops today: Hear it here
Gorillaz, James Murphy, and Andre 3000's 'DoYaThing' drops today: Hear it here
Gorillaz team up with Andre 3000 and James Murphy for Converse track 'DoYaThing' -- EXCLUSIVE
Gorillaz team up with Andre 3000 and James Murphy for Converse track 'DoYaThing' -- EXCLUSIVE
Grammy nominations: Five things the Recording Academy got right...and wrong
Grammy nominations: Five things the Recording Academy got right...and wrong
Gorillaz record new album on iPad for possible year-end release
Gorillaz run wild at NYC's Madison Square Garden with help from Lou Reed, Mos Def, and many more
Keith Richards: Music's most influential character?
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel
Gorillaz creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett on the cartoon band's past, present, and future: The Music Mix Q&A
Coachella 2010: The Music Mix will be there!
All Gorillaz
Ludacris battles to the top of the charts; Gorillaz and Jimi Hendrix also place in the top five
Ludacris battles to the top of the charts; Gorillaz and Jimi Hendrix also place in the top five
Article
//
March 17, 2010
Gorillaz battle Bruce Willis in new shoot-'em-up 'Stylo' video
Gorillaz battle Bruce Willis in new shoot-'em-up 'Stylo' video
Article
//
March 02, 2010
Gorillaz drop 'Stylo' with help from Bobby Womack and Mos Def
Gorillaz drop 'Stylo' with help from Bobby Womack and Mos Def
Article
//
January 20, 2010
The Gorillaz' 'Bananaz' documentary: An exclusive preview
The Gorillaz' 'Bananaz' documentary: An exclusive preview
Article
//
March 30, 2009
