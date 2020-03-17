Good Night, and Good Luck

Most Recent

Grant Heslov: George Clooney's go-to guy

Grant Heslov: George Clooney's go-to guy

''The Ides of March'' co-writer and producer is one of George Clooney's closest friends — and his secret weapon in showbiz
Read More
Good Night, and Good Luck

Good Night, and Good Luck

Read More
Oscar nods look likely for triple threat George Clooney

Oscar nods look likely for triple threat George Clooney

The director and writer of ''Good Night, and Good Luck'' and star of ''Syriana'' talks about his good fortune and being provocative
Read More
George Clooney won a 2006 EW.com Award

George Clooney won a 2006 EW.com Award

We give 12 exceptional Golden Globe nominees the honors they really deserve
Read More
Ready for really political movies? Get the scoop

Ready for really political movies? Get the scoop

George Clooney and others explain why previously taboo topics are making a big-screen comeback
Read More
Good Night, and Good Luck

Good Night, and Good Luck

Read More

All Good Night, and Good Luck

Good Night, and Good Luck

Good Night, and Good Luck

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com