Good Causes
Good Causes
Jimmy Kimmel, Brandon Flowers discuss Killers' 'Joel the Lump of Coal'
Jimmy Kimmel, Brandon Flowers discuss Killers' 'Joel the Lump of Coal'
The Doors' John Densmore and artist Shepard Fairey team up for Record Store Day 12"
The Doors' John Densmore and artist Shepard Fairey team up for Record Store Day 12"
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform 'Same Love' for ONE's agit8 campaign: Watch it here -- EXCLUSIVE
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform 'Same Love' for ONE's agit8 campaign: Watch it here -- EXCLUSIVE
Beyonce says 'I Was Here' in World Humanitarian Day performance
Beyonce says 'I Was Here' in World Humanitarian Day performance
'Dark Knight Rises' composer Hans Zimmer releases song for Aurora shooting victims
'Dark Knight Rises' composer Hans Zimmer releases song for Aurora shooting victims
Trayvon Martin tribute song led by Chaka Khan
Trayvon Martin tribute song led by Chaka Khan
More Good Causes
Ingrid Michaelson joined by PS 22 Chorus for take on 'Blood Brothers' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Ingrid Michaelson joined by PS 22 Chorus for take on 'Blood Brothers' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Bruce Springsteen joins efforts to find missing student
Bruce Springsteen joins efforts to find missing student
Jay-Z plays Carnegie Hall: Alicia Keys, Nas
Jay-Z plays Carnegie Hall: Alicia Keys, Nas
'Soul Train' fans honor Don Cornelius with a dancing flash mob: Watch it here
'Soul Train' fans honor Don Cornelius with a dancing flash mob: Watch it here
What's on your workout playlist? For Michele Obama, it's a whole lot of Beyonce
What's on your workout playlist? For Michele Obama, it's a whole lot of Beyonce
Betty White rapping with Luciana
Betty White rapping with Luciana
Henry Rollins on West Memphis Three: 'It is a good day'
Justin Timberlake will bring his annual all-star benefit concert back to Las Vegas -- EXCLUSIVE
Rise Against premiere video for 'Make It Stop (September's Children)' as part of It Gets Better Project: Watch it here
EMI artists Coldplay, Katy Perry, Daft Punk and more auctioning off a load of cool stuff for Japan relief
Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, and Usher will quit Twitter for AIDS charity
'Waiting for Superman' shows: Elton John, Elvis Costello, and Jeff Bridges to play documentary-inspired benefit concerts
All Good Causes
Ke$ha to play Nashville flood benefit concert; GAC will air live national telethon from the Ryman
Ke$ha to play Nashville flood benefit concert; GAC will air live national telethon from the Ryman
May 06, 2010
No Doubt, the Strokes, Vampire Weekend handmake goodies for online Haiti-benefit auction
No Doubt, the Strokes, Vampire Weekend handmake goodies for online Haiti-benefit auction
March 15, 2010
