Goliath

Most Recent

It's Billy Bob Thornton versus J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern in Goliath final season
'That whole thing was so kinky': Goliath's Amy Brenneman on those bathtub scenes with Dennis Quaid
Billy Bob Thornton explains that Goliath season 3 finale and whether [SPOILER] is really dead
Everything to remember about Amazon's Goliath before watching season 3
Billy Bob Thornton is in deep trouble in Goliath season 2 trailer
Billy Bob Thornton wins best actor in a TV drama at Golden Globes
And then he rubs it right in Bob Odenkirk's face
Advertisement

More Goliath

Billy Bob Thorton's new show Goliath provides some campy pleasures
See what our 'Bingeworthy' hosts have to say in a new clip
Goliath: David E. Kelley discusses new Amazon legal drama
Billy Bob Thornton stars in the new Amazon original series
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com