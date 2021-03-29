Godzilla vs. Kong (2021 Movie)

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music Reviews
Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
Every RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 runway look, ranked
Every
RuPaul's Drag Race
season 13 runway look, ranked
Read More
Next
Spread the love with EW's Valentine's Day gift guide
Spread the love with EW's Valentine's Day gift guide
Read More
Next
The Masked Dancer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity on season 1
The Masked Dancer
revealed: Every unmasked celebrity on season 1
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Previous
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Previous
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
Books
Previous
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See All Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Chevron Right
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021 Movie)
Chevron Right
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021 Movie)
Share
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021 Movie)
Most Recent
rev-1-GKM-VFX-0001r_High_Res_JPEG
'Godzilla vs. Kong' wraps shooting
Godzilla vs. Kong
wraps shooting
Read More
Next
Sundance NEXT FEST - Portraits
'Godzilla vs. Kong' to be directed by Adam Wingard
Godzilla vs. Kong
to be directed by Adam Wingard
He previously helmed the 'Blair Witch' reboot
Read More
Next
Screen Shot 2017-04-06 at 3.45.00 PM
‘Birth of Kong’ comic series connects the dots of ‘Skull Island’ — first look
Birth of Kong
comic series connects the dots of
Skull Island
— first look
Read More
Next
Image
'Godzilla 2' delayed, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' gets release date
Godzilla 2 delayed, Godzilla vs. Kong gets release date
Read More
Next
Advertisement
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.