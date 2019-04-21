Top Navigation
Share
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Most Recent
Godzilla's undersea lair gets a deep dive in 'King of the Monsters' bonus feature
Godzilla's undersea lair gets a deep dive in
King of the Monsters
bonus feature
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' reigns over box office in opening weekend
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' reigns over box office in opening weekend
Read More
Next
Watch Thomas Middleditch get dirty describing what to expect in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Thomas Middleditch wants you to know just how many monsters are in new Godzilla movie
The 'Silicon Valley' star also highlights how 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' has more "‘plosions," more "pew-pew laser beams," and more Vera Farmiga.
Read More
Next
Meet the 'all-star' team of titans in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
featurette teases 'all-star' team of titans
Read More
Next
Watch Bear McCreary create the score for 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Watch Bear McCreary create the score for
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Read More
Next
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown reveals her favorite creature from 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Monster expert Millie Bobby Brown talks movie debut in
Godzilla
Read More
Next
More Godzilla: King of the Monsters
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' production designer on Godzilla's 'high voltage' makeover
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
production designer on Godzilla's 'high voltage' makeover
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' is radioactive alright: EW review
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
is radioactive alright: EW review
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' director calls Rodan a 'winged A-bomb'
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
director calls Rodan a 'winged A-bomb'
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' heavy King Ghidorah is a 'very human' dragon
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
heavy King Ghidorah is a 'very human' dragon
Read More
Next
How Mothra got lit for 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
How Mothra got lit for
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Read More
Next
New 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' footage teases a big beast battle royale
New
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
footage teases a big beast battle royale
Read More
Next
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
gets recreated with two dogs and a cat
Close
Close
Previous
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
: First reactions praise 'epic,' 'insane' sequel
Hear System of a Down's Serj Tankian cover Blue Öyster Cult's 'Godzilla' from
King of the Monsters
soundtrack
Godzilla considers an alliance in exclusive
King of the Monsters
image
Everything we know about Godzilla's 'ultimate nemesis' King Ghidorah
Watch the action-packed final trailer for
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Next
All Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Godzilla faces off against King Ghidorah in new 'King of the Monsters' footage
Godzilla faces off against King Ghidorah in new
King of the Monsters
footage
Movies
//
April 21, 2019
Read More
Next
Godzilla breathes atomic fire in new 'King of the Monsters' poster
Godzilla
breathes atomic fire in new
King of the Monsters
poster
Movies
//
April 18, 2019
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' TV spot teases '17 and counting' giant beasts
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
TV spot teases '17 and counting' giant beasts
Trailers
//
April 02, 2019
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' goes over the rainbow in new teaser
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
goes over the rainbow in new teaser
Trailers
//
March 28, 2019
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' teaser gives a lesson in intimidation
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
teaser gives a lesson in intimidation
Movies
//
March 17, 2019
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters': Ghidorah takes flight in monstrous new image
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
: Ghidorah takes flight in monstrous new image
Movies
//
January 03, 2019
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters': Rodan, Mothra, and Ghidorah get own posters
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
: Rodan, Mothra, and Ghidorah get own posters
Movies
//
December 13, 2018
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' trailer teases more giant creature mayhem
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
trailer teases more giant creature mayhem
Trailers
//
December 10, 2018
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' director announces timing of trailer drop
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
director announces timing of trailer drop
Movies
//
December 03, 2018
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' toy images reveal designs of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
toy images reveal designs of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan
Movies
//
December 01, 2018
Read More
Next
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' to be teased in graphic novel prequel
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
to be teased in graphic novel prequel
Movies
//
October 25, 2018
Read More
Next
Watch the first trailer for 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Watch the first trailer for
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
, starring Millie Bobby Brown
Comic-Con
//
July 25, 2018
Read More
Next
Which is scarier: Godzilla or Demogorgon? Millie Bobby Brown weighs in
Which is scarier: Godzilla or Demogorgon? Millie Bobby Brown weighs in
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2018
Read More
Next
Monarch is in trouble in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' teaser
Monarch has certainly sounded better in
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
teaser
Movies
//
July 19, 2018
Read More
Next
'Straight Outta Compton' star O'Shea Jackson Jr. in talks for 'Godzilla' sequel
Straight Outta Compton
star O'Shea Jackson Jr. in talks for
Godzilla
sequel
Movies
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Kyle Chandler joins 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Kyle Chandler joins
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Movies
//
February 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown set for 'Godzilla' sequel
Stranger Things
star Millie Bobby Brown set for
Godzilla
sequel
Movies
//
January 27, 2017
Read More
Next
Monster Hit
Monster Hit
Article
//
April 28, 2000
Read More
Next
