Glory

Most Recent

'Glory' director Ed Zwick explains how he worked to avoid 'a white savior narrative'

Glory director Ed Zwick explains how he worked to avoid 'a white savior narrative'

Read More
Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman's 'Glory' returning to theaters

Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman's Glory returning to theaters

Read More
Britney Spears drops intense electro banger 'Clumsy'

Britney Spears releases new song Clumsy

Club-ready single is the third track from 'Glory,' due out Aug. 26
Read More
DVD Review: 'Glory: Special Edition'

DVD Review: 'Glory: Special Edition'

(1989, Columbia TriStar, 122 mins., R, $29.95)
Read More
Glory: Special Edition

Glory: Special Edition

Read More
Glory

Glory

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com