Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022 movie)

Knives Out... of the closet: Rian Johnson confirms Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is 'obviously' queer
The Glass Onion director points to the detective's male lover and the "joy" he feels in Benoit being with him.
See new group of suspects work to solve puzzle box in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista put their heads together to solve a puzzle box in a new clip from 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.'
Rian Johnson crafted murder mystery games for the Glass Onion cast to play on weekends
"I hope we work together for the rest of my life," star Daniel Craig said of director Rian Johnson.
Rian Johnson on how the Beatles inspired the 'overwrought metaphor' of Knives Out sequel Glass Onion
Dare we say there's layers to it?
Daniel Craig has his Knives Out in first photos from Netflix sequel
Let's peel back more layers of this onion.
Daniel Craig's Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to make its world premiere at TIFF
The cast of the upcoming Netflix movie will also include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kate Hudson, and more when it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival.