Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

Bravo’s first scripted drama follows the life of a self-help guru (Lisa Edelstein) post-divorce.

Lisa Edelstein sat on a plane while every passenger watched her 'House' sex scene on TV

The actress revealed all during a 'Girlfriends' Guide to Awkward Sex Scenes' segment on 'EW: The Show'
'Girlfriends' Guide' actress Alanna Ubach teases season 3 finale

Jo is facing her fears and venting her stress, the actress tells EW
'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' star Retta shares what's on her DVR

The 'Parks & Rec' alum treats herself to sexy crime, heartless villains, and late night comedy
'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' to end after season 5

Bravo renews 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' for three more seasons

Carrie Fisher has something to sell in exclusive 'Girlfriends' Guide' clip

'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' season 2 premiere react: Abby gets schooled in divorce

Abby aims to be a new divorce guru, but she gets a few lessons of her own (hint: not everyone is still having sexy times with their ex).
Abby breaks all the rules in exclusive 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' season 2 trailer

'Mad Men,' 'Homeland,' 'Smash' actors join cast of 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce'

'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' recap: 'Rule No. 101: Know When It's Time To Move On'

'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' recap: 'Rule No. 92: Don't Do the Crime If You Can't Do the Time'

'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' recap: 'Rule No. 47: Always Take Advantage of Me Time'

'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' recap: 'Rule No. 46: Keep the Holidays Simple'

Abby gets spooked by her first unmarried holiday, but it's nothing an emotional séance can't fix.

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce recap: 'Rule No. 67: Don't Kill the Princess'

Article // January 14, 2015
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce recap: 'Rule No. 33: When in Doubt, Run Away'

Article // January 07, 2015
Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce

Article // January 07, 2015
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce recap: Rule No. 21: Leave Childishness to Children

Article // December 31, 2014
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce recap: 'Rule No. 426: Fantasyland: A Great Place to Visit'

Article // December 25, 2014
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce recap: 'Rule No. 174: Never Trust Anyone Who Charges By the Hour'

Article // December 10, 2014
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce series premiere recap: 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' series premiere recap

Article // December 03, 2014
Extended trailer for Bravo's 'Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce'

Article // October 17, 2014
Janeane Garofalo exits 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' in first season

Article // August 06, 2014
Bernadette Peters to guest on Bravo's 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce'

Article // July 21, 2014
Trailer: Bravo's first scripted series 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce'

Article // July 14, 2014
'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce': Bravo's first scripted series

Article // February 19, 2014
