Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife follow-up will take the franchise back to Manhattan
The sequel's even got a codename: Firehouse.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife director and cast get gooey in EW's Around the Table chat
Jason Reitman, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, and Carrie Coon sit down for s'mores and some sweet recollections of making the franchise reboot.
Critics mixed on Ghostbusters: Afterlife: 'Joyous sequel' or 'dispiriting nostalgia exercise'?
Ghostbusters: Afterlife review: A gloomy nostalgia trip through the ruins of American culture
Jason Reitman takes up his father's legacy in the latest attempt to revive the 'Ghostbusters' franchise.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife director hopes film 'sets the table' for sequels
Jason Reitman, flanked by his father Ivan Reitman, said he wants to see Ghostbusters movies from all his favorite directors.
How a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man got toasted in Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Fun-size Marshmallow Men run amok in director Jason Reitman's new supernatural-comedy sequel. VFX producer Kerry Joseph reveals how they cooked up this sweet treat. 
Ghostbusters Afterlife panel coming to New York Comic Con 2021
Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman will be joined by members of the Ghostbusters Afterlife cast during the Oct. 8 panel, which will feature never-before-seen clips.
First reactions for Ghostbusters: Afterlife promise there's 'a lot to love', film is 'nostalgia done right'
"Easter eggs and nostalgia fill just about every frame, but the story still manages to feel fresh and new."
Original Ghostbusters answer the call to save Paul Rudd in new Afterlife trailer
Watch Ghostbusters star Bill Murray react to the Mini-Pufts in Afterlife sequel
Ghostbusters: Afterlife reveals mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow ghosts to terrorize Paul Rudd
Dan Aykroyd says Harold Ramis will be 'honorably represented' in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
Bill Murray will officially be back as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The comedy icon will make a 'meaningful' appearance in the new film.

Paul Rudd joins new Ghostbusters film: 'I nearly slimed myself!'
Movies // June 27, 2019
Ghostbusters reboot director says original stars have read script of new film
Movies // June 08, 2019
Sigourney Weaver says she'll reunite with Ghostbusters costars in new film
Movies // June 07, 2019
Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard in talks for new Ghostbusters movie
Movies // March 01, 2019
Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters sequel, Jared Leto's Morbius cement 2020 releases
Movies // January 26, 2019
Original Ghostbusters stars and fans react to Jason Reitman's new movie
Movies // January 16, 2019
Watch the first teaser for Jason Reitman's secret Ghostbusters movie
Trailers // January 16, 2019
Ghostbusters resurrected: Jason Reitman will direct a new film set in the original universe
Movies // January 15, 2019
