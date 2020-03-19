Get Smart

Mel Brooks on Get Smart, Donald Trump, and what's next
Brooks tells EW that the funniest thing to happen recently was Fox News turning on Trump: 'It's like Bavaria fighting with Austria — they're both Germans!'
'Hancock': Box-office fireworks!
After a strong Wednesday premiere, expect Will Smith's superhero flick to blow open the record books
Box Office: 'Smart' money on Carell
Give ''Get Smart'' the edge as it duels Mike Myers' ''The Love Guru'' for laughs -- and the weekend crown
'Get Smart': On the red carpet
Catching up with Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, and Dwayne Johnson at the L.A. premiere of their new spy spoof
Dwayne Johnson's movie career
How the former wrestler's films have fared
Dwayne Johnson gets 'Smart'
''Get Smart'''s DVD spin-off
Ashton Kutcher may star in ''Dukes of Hazzard'' redo
Barbara Feldon and Don Adams

The "Get Smart" duo give their take on laugh tracks, fans, and reruns

