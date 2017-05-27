Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke and 'Get Out' star Betty Gabriel talk life after a breakout role
Stranger Things
star Maya Hawke and
Get Out
star Betty Gabriel talk life after a breakout role
Read More
Next
From 'Blacula' to 'Get Out': The top 5 most important black horror films
From Blacula to Get Out: The 5 most important black horror films
Read More
Next
Jordan Peele jokes about 'Get Out 2' after Kanye West's sunken place tweet
Jordan Peele jokes about
Get Out 2
after Kanye West's sunken place tweet
Read More
Next
Keegan-Michael Key was Jordan Peele's biggest fan on Oscar night
Keegan-Michael Key was Jordan Peele's biggest fan on Oscar night
Read More
Next
Jordan Peele is first black screenwriter to win original screenplay Oscar
Jordan Peele becomes first black screenwriter to win Best Original Screenplay Oscar
Read More
Next
Jordan Peele wears bloody antler pin to Academy Awards as 'Get Out' tribute
Jordan Peele wears bloody antler pin as a tribute to
Get Out
symbolism at Academy Awards
Read More
Next
'Get Out' is returning to theaters for free on President's Day
Get Out
is returning to theaters for free on President's Day
Read More
Next
Directors Guild of America Awards: 6 best moments
Directors Guild of America Awards: 6 best moments
Read More
Next
Jordan Peele on 'Get Out' Oscar noms: 'I hope everybody gets to feel like this'
Jordan Peele on
Get Out
Oscar noms: 'I hope everybody gets to feel like this'
Read More
Next
Jordan Peele explains why 'Get Out' works as a Christmas movie
Jordan Peele explains why
Get Out
works as a Christmas movie
Read More
Next
Jordan Peele talks 'Get Out' follow up and when he knew the movie was a success
Jordan Peele talks
Get Out
follow-up and when he knew the movie was a success
Read More
Next
Best of 2017: Jordan Peele goes inside that shocking 'Get Out' reveal
Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes): Jordan Peele goes inside
Get Out
's biggest twist
Read More
Next
L.A. Film Critics declare
Call Me by Your Name
best film of 2017: See the full winners list
Previous
Get Out
theories debunked—and confirmed—by Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele says
Get Out
can't 'be put into a genre box'
Get Out
to compete as a comedy at Golden Globes
Allison Williams returning to horror with lead role in
The Perfection
Jordan Peele surprises a UCLA class inspired by
Get Out
Next
Jordan Peele takes the 'Get Out' challenge on 'The Tonight Show'
Jordan Peele takes the
Get Out
challenge on
The Tonight Show
TV
//
May 27, 2017
Read More
Next
Watch an exclusive deleted scene from 'Get Out'
Watch an exclusive deleted scene from
Get Out
Movies
//
May 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Critical Mass: 'Beauty and the Beast' a pleasant retread
Critical Mass:
Beauty and the Beast
a pleasant retread
Movies
//
March 16, 2017
Read More
Next
'Get Out' star responds to Samuel L. Jackson's casting criticism
Get Out
star responds to Samuel L. Jackson's criticism: 'I resent that I have to prove that I'm black'
Movies
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt reviews 'Get Out': 'Go see that movie'
Chris Pratt reviews
Get Out:
'Go see that movie'
Movies
//
March 12, 2017
Read More
Next
Samuel L. Jackson clarifies comments about black U.K. actors
Samuel L. Jackson clarifies black U.K. actor comments: 'It was not a slam'
Movies
//
March 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Samuel L. Jackson thinks 'Get Out' should have starred an American actor
Samuel L. Jackson thinks
Get Out
should have starred an American actor
Movies
//
March 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Why 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner' was the perfect predecessor to 'Get Out'
Why
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
was the perfect predecessor to
Get Out
Movies
//
March 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Get Out': Jordan Peele discusses the film's darker alternate ending
Get Out
: Jordan Peele discusses the film's darker alternate ending
Movies
//
March 03, 2017
Read More
Next
'Get Out'
lands perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
Get Out
lands perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
Movies
//
February 23, 2017
Read More
Next
'Get Out': EW review
Get Out
: EW review
Movies
//
March 03, 2017
Read More
Next
How Jordan Peele found a new way to scare you in 'Get Out'
How Jordan Peele found a new way to scare you in
Get Out
Movies
//
February 21, 2017
Read More
Next
Something's amiss in this clip from Jordan Peele's horror-comedy, 'Get Out'
Something's amiss in this clip from Jordan Peele's horror-comedy,
Get Out
Movies
//
February 21, 2017
Read More
Next
