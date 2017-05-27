Get Out

Most Recent

'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke and 'Get Out' star Betty Gabriel talk life after a breakout role

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and Get Out star Betty Gabriel talk life after a breakout role

Read More
From 'Blacula' to 'Get Out': The top 5 most important black horror films

From Blacula to Get Out: The 5 most important black horror films

Read More
Jordan Peele jokes about 'Get Out 2' after Kanye West's sunken place tweet

Jordan Peele jokes about Get Out 2 after Kanye West's sunken place tweet

Read More
Keegan-Michael Key was Jordan Peele's biggest fan on Oscar night

Keegan-Michael Key was Jordan Peele's biggest fan on Oscar night

Read More
Jordan Peele is first black screenwriter to win original screenplay Oscar

Jordan Peele becomes first black screenwriter to win Best Original Screenplay Oscar

Read More
Jordan Peele wears bloody antler pin to Academy Awards as 'Get Out' tribute

Jordan Peele wears bloody antler pin as a tribute to Get Out symbolism at Academy Awards

Read More

More Get Out

'Get Out' is returning to theaters for free on President's Day

Get Out is returning to theaters for free on President's Day

Read More
Directors Guild of America Awards: 6 best moments

Directors Guild of America Awards: 6 best moments

Read More
Jordan Peele on 'Get Out' Oscar noms: 'I hope everybody gets to feel like this'

Jordan Peele on Get Out Oscar noms: 'I hope everybody gets to feel like this'

Read More
Jordan Peele explains why 'Get Out' works as a Christmas movie

Jordan Peele explains why Get Out works as a Christmas movie

Read More
Jordan Peele talks 'Get Out' follow up and when he knew the movie was a success

Jordan Peele talks Get Out follow-up and when he knew the movie was a success

Read More
Best of 2017: Jordan Peele goes inside that shocking 'Get Out' reveal

Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes): Jordan Peele goes inside Get Out's biggest twist

Read More

L.A. Film Critics declare Call Me by Your Name best film of 2017: See the full winners list

All Get Out

Jordan Peele takes the 'Get Out' challenge on 'The Tonight Show'

Jordan Peele takes the Get Out challenge on The Tonight Show

TV // May 27, 2017
Read More
Watch an exclusive deleted scene from 'Get Out'

Watch an exclusive deleted scene from Get Out

Movies // May 08, 2017
Read More
Critical Mass: 'Beauty and the Beast' a pleasant retread

Critical Mass: Beauty and the Beast a pleasant retread

Movies // March 16, 2017
Read More
'Get Out' star responds to Samuel L. Jackson's casting criticism

Get Out star responds to Samuel L. Jackson's criticism: 'I resent that I have to prove that I'm black'

Movies // June 17, 2020
Read More
Chris Pratt reviews 'Get Out': 'Go see that movie'

Chris Pratt reviews Get Out: 'Go see that movie'

Movies // March 12, 2017
Read More
Samuel L. Jackson clarifies comments about black U.K. actors

Samuel L. Jackson clarifies black U.K. actor comments: 'It was not a slam'

Movies // March 09, 2017
Read More
Samuel L. Jackson thinks 'Get Out' should have starred an American actor

Samuel L. Jackson thinks Get Out should have starred an American actor

Movies // March 08, 2017
Read More
Why 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner' was the perfect predecessor to 'Get Out'

Why Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner was the perfect predecessor to Get Out

Movies // March 04, 2017
Read More
'Get Out': Jordan Peele discusses the film's darker alternate ending

Get Out: Jordan Peele discusses the film's darker alternate ending

Movies // March 03, 2017
Read More
'Get Out' lands perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Get Out lands perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Movies // February 23, 2017
Read More
'Get Out': EW review

Get Out: EW review

Movies // March 03, 2017
Read More
How Jordan Peele found a new way to scare you in 'Get Out'

How Jordan Peele found a new way to scare you in Get Out

Movies // February 21, 2017
Read More
Something's amiss in this clip from Jordan Peele's horror-comedy, 'Get Out'

Something's amiss in this clip from Jordan Peele's horror-comedy, Get Out

Movies // February 21, 2017
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com