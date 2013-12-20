Get On Up

Most Recent

Get On Up Movie

Get On Up Movie

Read More
Box office: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' breaks record with $94 million

Box office: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' breaks record with $94 million

Read More
Box office preview: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' aims for a cosmic debut

Box office preview: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' aims for a cosmic debut

Read More
How Chadwick Boseman went from playing Jackie Robinson to James Brown

How Chadwick Boseman went from playing Jackie Robinson to James Brown

Read More
'Get On Up' trailer: Gotta be down to get on up

'Get On Up' trailer: Gotta be down to get on up

Read More
Get On Up Movie

Get On Up Movie

This biopic on James Brown (played by Chadwick Boseman) is sure to have us leave the theater feeling good.
Read More

More Get On Up

Get On Up

Get On Up

Read More
'Get On Up' trailer: The evolution of James Brown

'Get On Up' trailer: The evolution of James Brown

Read More

All Get On Up

Casting Net: Jessica Lange, plus, Helena Bonham Carter, more

Casting Net: Jessica Lange, plus, Helena Bonham Carter, more

Article // December 20, 2013
Read More
Casting Net: Jack Nicholson may reunite with Tom Cruise for a comedy

Casting Net: Jack Nicholson may reunite with Tom Cruise for a comedy

Article // November 19, 2013
Read More
Casting Net: Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski reunite for 'Go Like Hell'

Casting Net: Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski reunite for 'Go Like Hell'

Article // October 23, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com