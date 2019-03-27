General Hospital star Steve Burton separates from wife, says she's pregnant with someone else's baby
'The child is not mine,' the actor wrote on Instagram.
Luke and Laura forever! General Hospital just killed off iconic character Luke Spencer
Anthony Geary, who played Spencer until his retirement in 2015, originated the role in 1978.
General Hospital says goodbye to Ingo Rademacher
The controversial actor's last episode aired Monday after he failed to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
General Hospital drops Ingo Rademacher
A source tells EW the soap star, who's also under fire for misgendering a transgender federal official, did not adhere to a vaccine mandate.
See Carly and Jason's wedding photo from General Hospital
The Harry and Sally of Port Charles are finally making it official.
General Hospital has a fancy new pool now
Jump on in, Carly and Jason — the water's great!