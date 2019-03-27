General Hospital

Most Recent

General Hospital star Steve Burton separates from wife, says she's pregnant with someone else's baby
'The child is not mine,' the actor wrote on Instagram.
Luke and Laura forever! General Hospital just killed off iconic character Luke Spencer
Anthony Geary, who played Spencer until his retirement in 2015, originated the role in 1978.
General Hospital says goodbye to Ingo Rademacher
The controversial actor's last episode aired Monday after he failed to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
General Hospital drops Ingo Rademacher
A source tells EW the soap star, who's also under fire for misgendering a transgender federal official, did not adhere to a vaccine mandate.
See Carly and Jason's wedding photo from General Hospital
The Harry and Sally of Port Charles are finally making it official.
General Hospital has a fancy new pool now
Jump on in, Carly and Jason — the water's great!
More General Hospital

Get a first look at Caitlin Reilly paying tribute to her late father John on General Hospital
John Reilly, a veteran of the ABC daytime drama, died earlier this year at 84. 
TikTok star Caitlin Reilly will help General Hospital pay tribute to her late father, John Reilly
Soap vet Cameron Mathison is joining General Hospital
General Hospital casts Gregory Harrison as the new Gregory Chase
See Dominic Zamprogna back on General Hospital
General Hospital adds Passions vet Brook Kerr
General Hospital surprise: Tracy Quartermaine will be home for the holidays

All General Hospital

See how General Hospital brings back Denise Alexander for its 56th-anniversary episode
TV // March 27, 2019
General Hospital brings back Genie Francis
TV // July 31, 2018
General Hospital: See how George Hamilton will show up as Colonel Sanders
TV // July 04, 2018
General Hospital fans sign petition to bring back Genie Francis
TV // January 27, 2018
General Hospital actor Peter Hansen dies at 95
TV // April 11, 2017
General Hospital: Kirsten Storms confirms break due to skin issues
Article // May 30, 2016
Kimberly McCullough: General Hospital actress' miscarriage discussed in new blog post
Article // January 04, 2016
General Hospital: Tristan Rogers will return as Robert Scorpio
Article // October 29, 2015
Viola Davis: Nancy Lee Grahn's tweet about Emmy winner's speech goes viral, General Hospital actress apologizes
Article // September 21, 2015
Anthony Geary could return to General Hospital if 'story is interesting'
TV // July 29, 2015
See Luke and Laura's last moment on General Hospital
TV // June 29, 2015
Anthony Geary says goodbye to General Hospital
TV // June 23, 2015
General Hospital star Anthony Geary to exit soap opera
TV // May 08, 2015
Daytime Emmy Nominations announced: 'General Hospital' and 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' lead in their categories
Article // March 31, 2015
'General Hospital' Nurses' Ball: Gowns, jeans, and scrubs from 'Grey's Anatomy'? -- PHOTOS
Article // April 04, 2013
John Ingle dead -- General Hospital Actor dies at 84
Article // September 17, 2012
'General Hospital' switches timeslot
Article // September 10, 2012
Steve Burton to leave 'General Hospital'
Article // August 28, 2012
'General Hospital': Luke and Anna finally kiss
Article // June 12, 2012
Laura Spencer is leaving 'General Hospital'
Article // April 08, 2011
Vanessa Marcil's Brenda returns to General Hospital today! You psyched?
Article // August 11, 2010
James Franco's back on 'General Hospital' -- and that smile is still so creepy
Article // June 30, 2010
Exclusive: ABC soaps get mashed up: Erica and Sonny? Ryan and Carly?
Article // May 10, 2010
'General Hospital' sneak peek: Sonny and Dante face off
Article // January 28, 2010
Soap Watch: Tristan Rogers on his 'Night Shift'
Article // October 21, 2008
