GCB

Most Recent

Gone-too-soon Darren Star show 'GCB' getting teen reboot 'Good Christian Bitches' on CW

Gone-too-soon Darren Star show GCB getting teen reboot Good Christian Bitches on The CW

Read More
'GCB' season finale: Will you return for season 2?

'GCB' season finale: Will you return for season 2?

Read More
'Big Brother,' 'Bachelor': What reality show should be scripted?

'Big Brother,' 'Bachelor': What reality show should be scripted?

Read More
GCB recap: 'Pride Comes Before a Fall'

GCB recap: 'Pride Comes Before a Fall'

Amanda directs the church musical as Cricket and Carlene face off for the starring role; Sharon takes her business to public access television
Read More
GCB recap: The Great Church Sexperiment

GCB recap: The Great Church Sexperiment

Back-to-back episodes: Amanda gets trigger-happy as the maid of honor at Carlene's vow renewal ceremony; Blake and Cricket try to have a baby
Read More
GCB recap: Girls Just Wanna Have Funds

GCB recap: Girls Just Wanna Have Funds

Amanda falls head over high heels for Carlene's brother; Cricket's power reputation is threatened by Heather; Zack schemes to get Sharon away from the church
Read More

More GCB

GCB recap: Death Be Not Slathered in BBQ Sauce

GCB recap: Death Be Not Slathered in BBQ Sauce

Cricket and Blake offer Amanda a fashionable job opportunity; Gigi throws a killer (literally!) homecoming party for a former flame
Read More
GCB recap: Taking the Sin Out of Single

GCB recap: Taking the Sin Out of Single

Amanda receives a mysterious letter from her dead husband; Carlene, Cricket and Sharon have their own marital problems to sort out
Read More
'GCB versus Newt Gingrich

'GCB versus Newt Gingrich

Read More
GCB recap: Your Booby Is The Temple

GCB recap: Your Booby Is The Temple

Read More
'GCB': 'You reap what you sow' -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP

'GCB': 'You reap what you sow' -- EXCLUSIVE CLIP

Read More
'GCB' premiere ratings just OK

'GCB' premiere ratings just OK

Read More

All GCB

GCB series premiere recap: Love Your Neighbor As Yourself

GCB series premiere recap: Love Your Neighbor As Yourself

Article // March 05, 2012
Read More
The book that inspired ABC's 'GCB': Clever or Offensive?

The book that inspired ABC's 'GCB': Clever or Offensive?

Article // March 04, 2012
Read More
'GCB': Kristin Chenoweth talks Good Christian Belles

'GCB': Kristin Chenoweth talks Good Christian Belles

Article // March 02, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com