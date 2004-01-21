Garden State

Most Recent

Kickstarter: the backlash begins

Kickstarter: the backlash begins

Zach Braff raised nearly $2.5 million on the site for his ''Garden State'' follow-up. He also raised a few questions, like: Should stars be asking fans for money?
Read More
EW's Great Performances of 2004

EW's Great Performances of 2004

Natalie Portman delivers a memorable performance in ''Garden State''
Read More
Garden State

Garden State

Read More
Garden State

Garden State

Read More
Zach Braff, scrubbing in for movie stardom

Zach Braff, scrubbing in for movie stardom

The ''Garden State'' actor/writer/director talks about working with Princess Amidala, creating the perfect movie soundtrack, and comparisons of his film to ''The Graduate''
Read More
'Garden State': EW Review

Garden State Review

Read More

More Garden State

Five reasons ''Garden State'' will be a sleeper hit

Five reasons ''Garden State'' will be a sleeper hit

Why audiences will gobble up the directorial debut of ''Scrubs''' Zach Braff
Read More
Garden State

Garden State

Advance word on summer 2004's hottest movies
Read More

All Garden State

From Sundance: the parties, the movies, and more

From Sundance: the parties, the movies, and more

Article // January 21, 2004
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com