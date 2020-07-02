Future Man

Hulu renews Runaways, Future Man
Josh Hutcherson teases the multiple decades explored in Future Man
Hulu's Future Man is fun but doesn't level up: EW review
Josh Hutcherson stars on Hulu's video game pastiche.
Josh Hutcherson cleans up the past in Hulu's Future Man trailer
Seth Rogen and his Preacher compadre Evan Goldberg direct the Hulu series
Future Man is 'a comedy with real life-or-death stakes,' says Seth Rogen
Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe preview Hulu's sci-fi action comedy, Future Man
Hulu orders Josh Hutcherson and Seth Rogen's Future Man to series
Eliza Coupe cast in Hulu's Seth Rogen comedy Future Man
Josh Hutcherson cast in lead for Hulu's Future Man
Future Man: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg comedy ordered by Hulu
