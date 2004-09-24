Futurama

Bender voice actor John DiMaggio joins Futurama revival, ending #Bendergate standoff
The voice actor had been locked in a stalemate with the show's producers over a salary dispute.
Bender voice actor speaks out about not returning for Futurama revival: 'It's about self-respect'
'I don't think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does.'
Why original Futurama star John DiMaggio won't voice Bender in the Hulu revival... for now
Negotiations over pay have stalled with DiMaggio's team, sources tell EW.
Futurama EP on the show's 'bigger and longer' podcast revival
'We've jumped to a 100-year-old format,' David X. Cohen says of the radio show-esque new episodes
Futurama returns — but there's a twist
Futurama creators on new episodes: 'Keep your expectations modest'
Futurama mobile game announced
The 'Simpsons'/'Futurama' crossover: Two great tastes that go pretty well together
'Simpsons'-'Futurama' crossover sneak peek: Homer and Bender toy with Bart
Sneak a peek at the 'Simpsons' season premiere, in which one character will die
'Simpsons' death in premiere; 'Futurama' crossover in Nov.
'Futurama': Seth MacFarlane to play.... -- EXCLUSIVE
PopWatch Planner: 'The Voice,' 'Monsters University,' 'World War Z'

More Matt Groening on ''Futurama'''s demise
Article // September 24, 2004
A future for ''Futurama''?
Article // September 10, 2004
On the Air
Article // August 09, 2002
Returning Shows, Fall 2001
Article // September 07, 2001
On The Air
Article // July 20, 2001
The Who, 'N Sync, and Beck will rock ''The Simpsons'' and ''Futurama''
Article // November 03, 2000
Beck and Lucy Liu will be guest voices on ''Futurama''
Article // November 02, 2000
Sunday's Returning Shows
Article // September 29, 2000
Tom Green may leave his MTV show
Article // May 19, 2000
Matt Groening sounds off against Fox
Article // December 09, 1999
Lingua ''Futurama''
Article // June 04, 1999
Matt Groening tells EW Online about the lost 'Simpsons' spin-off
Article // April 15, 1999
'Futurama' is a Hit
Article // April 12, 1999
Futurama
Article // April 02, 1999
Matt Groening transports ''Futurama'' to TV
Article // March 26, 1999
At First Sight
Article // January 15, 1999
