(Left to right) Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in Director Noah Baumbach's THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED) to be released by Netflix. FUNNY PEOPLE, from left: Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, 2009. Ph: Tracy Bennett/©Universal/courtesy Everett Collection PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE, Adam Sandler, 2002, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection