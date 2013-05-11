Fruitvale Station

Most Recent

'Divergent' actress Maggie Q talks favorite 2013 movies

'Divergent' actress Maggie Q talks favorite 2013 movies

Read More
Nominated for Nothing: 'Fruitvale Station'

Nominated for Nothing: 'Fruitvale Station'

Read More
Sundance look-back: Stars are born in 'Fruitvale Station'

Sundance look-back: Stars are born in 'Fruitvale Station'

Read More
Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan

The young actor talks about his role in ''Fruitvale Station''
Read More
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler on the harrowing tragedy of 'Fruitvale Station'

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler on the harrowing tragedy of 'Fruitvale Station'

Read More
'Fruitvale Station' duo in talks for Apollo Creed movie

'Fruitvale Station' duo in talks for Apollo Creed movie

Read More

More Fruitvale Station

Fruitvale Station: EW review

Fruitvale Station: EW review

In 2009, 22-year-old Oscar Grant III was detained by transit police on a train platform in Oakland. Before anyone knew what was happening, an officer had shot and killed him.
Read More
Octavia Spencer, Michael B. Jordan on 'Fruitvale Station'

Octavia Spencer, Michael B. Jordan on 'Fruitvale Station'

Read More

All Fruitvale Station

Sundance winner 'Fruitvale Station' trailer debuts

Sundance winner 'Fruitvale Station' trailer debuts

Article // May 11, 2013
Read More
Fruitvale

Fruitvale

Article // April 12, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com