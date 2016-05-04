Frozen

New Olaf short film for Disney+ will tell 'the untold origins' of Frozen snowman
Get ready for more Olaf: A new short will show what happens directly after Elsa conjured him in the first Frozen.
Josh Gad reveals why 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' was added after early Frozen screening
Christina Aguilera, John Stamos, more unite for Disney Family Singalong TV special
Kristen Chenoweth, Josh Gad, Auli'i Cravalho, more celebrities to sing tunes from Frozen, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and other Disney classics.
How one Frozen animator is keeping the Disney magic alive from quarantine
With his Olaf short series, Hyrum Osmond shows how animators are keeping on during self-quarantine.
Disney releasing new Frozen short series At Home With Olaf, made entirely at home
Maisie Williams belts Frozen song 'Let It Go' in Audi Super Bowl ad
Frozen cast 'Let It Go' into the streets with James Corden's Crosswalk Theater
Idina Menzel, Zachary Levi, and more Disney stars invade Kingdom Hearts III cast
Jennifer Lee, Pete Docter to head Disney Animation, Pixar after John Lasseter's exit
Kristen Bell's kids decapitated a Frozen Christmas ornament — but Elsa is fine!
Frozen's Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel to perform together during ABC holiday special
Kristen Bell goes dark Elsa for Veronica Mars costar's new series
Frozen's Olaf to debut as a balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

*Insert excited Olaf GIF*

Frozen fans launch campaign to make Elsa a lesbian
Article // May 04, 2016
Frozen 2: Kristen Bell shares update on sequel progress
Article // March 19, 2016
Frozen reunion! Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad get together for charity
Article // March 14, 2016
Zootopia: Frozen Easter egg shows Elsa, Anna costumes
Article // February 20, 2016
Disney princesses sing songs in their original languages
Article // February 13, 2016
Frozen musical announces 2018 Broadway arrival, creative team
Article // February 09, 2016
Frozen holiday special to air on ABC in 2017
Article // February 09, 2016
Channing Tatum: Frozen Lip Sync Battle gets Idina Menzel seal of approval
Article // January 09, 2016
'Frozen Fever' to make its Disney Channel debut in time for the holidays
Article // November 04, 2015
Lucy Hale, Rascal Flatts cover Let It Go for We Love Disney
Article // October 22, 2015
WestJet debuts 'Frozen'-themed plane
Article // October 18, 2015
Frozen actor Santino Fontana marries Broadway's Cinderella Jessica Hershberg
Article // October 03, 2015
See Elsa as an evil ice queen in dark version of Frozen
Article // September 11, 2015
Kristen Bell left voicemail as Frozen character for little girl with cancer
Article // July 24, 2015
Disney settles Frozen copyright lawsuit over short film The Snowman
Article // June 25, 2015
Disney releases first look at Frozen Ever After attraction
Article // June 09, 2015
Disney might go to court over 'Frozen'
Article // April 17, 2015
'Frozen' sequel is coming, says Disney
Article // March 12, 2015
'Frozen' short's new song hits iTunes
Article // March 12, 2015
On the Books: Ted Cruz will publish a book in June
Article // March 05, 2015
'Frozen' stage musical enlists songwriting team and screenwriter from film (Updated)
Article // February 13, 2015
First sneak peek of new 'Frozen' short 'Frozen Fever' arrives
Article // February 02, 2015
'Frozen' invading Disney cruise ships
Article // January 27, 2015
Oscars enlist 'Frozen' songwriters for a Neil Patrick Harris number
Article // January 27, 2015
Watch Lea Michele of 'Glee' sing 'Let It Go' from the season premiere
Article // January 08, 2015
