Fringe
Joshua Jackson, Anna Torv, and John Noble star in J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi drama
Most Recent
'Veronica Mars,' 'Fringe' and more to stream on go90
Veronica Mars
,
Fringe
and more to stream on go90
Read More
Next
Watch 'Sleepy Hollow' guest John Noble nail EW's Personality Test
Watch 'Sleepy Hollow' guest John Noble nail EW's Personality Test
Read More
Next
InsideTV Podcast: Stars from 'New Girl,' 'Orphan Black,' 'Scandal,' 'Fringe,' 'Parks and Recreation' call in to thank fans
InsideTV Podcast: Stars from 'New Girl,' 'Orphan Black,' 'Scandal,' 'Fringe,' 'Parks and Recreation' call in to thank fans
Read More
Next
EWwys: Tony Goldwyn and John Noble accept their awards -- LISTEN!
EWwys: Tony Goldwyn and John Noble accept their awards -- LISTEN!
Read More
Next
'Fringe' season 5 DVD: J.J. Abrams and company discuss
'Fringe' season 5 DVD: J.J. Abrams and company discuss
Read More
Next
Peter and Olivia of 'Fringe': EW Staff Pick for TV's Greatest Couple
Peter and Olivia of 'Fringe': EW Staff Pick for TV's Greatest Couple
Read More
Next
'Fringe' secrets revealed: 'September's Notebook' authors discuss making the ultimate companion book
'Fringe' secrets revealed: 'September's Notebook' authors discuss making the ultimate companion book
Read More
Next
'Fringe': Property master Rob Smith on making memorable (and forgettable) mad scientist props
'Fringe': Property master Rob Smith on making memorable (and forgettable) mad scientist props
Read More
Next
Fringe series finale recap: The Paradox That Saved The World
Fringe series finale recap: The Paradox That Saved The World
Read More
Next
'Fringe' ratings up for finale: How the show survived
'Fringe' ratings up for finale: How the show survived
Read More
Next
'Fringe' series review: Darker than amber, lighter than air
'Fringe' series review: Darker than amber, lighter than air
Read More
Next
'Fringe' series finale: Michael Cerveris on September's return
'Fringe' series finale: Michael Cerveris on September's return
Read More
Next
Fringe's September Notebook -- Exclusive Look
Close
Close
Previous
'Fringe' series finale: The epic Entertainment Geekly podcast
'Fringe' series finale trailer: Walter cries -- and so do we (VIDEO)
Fringe recap: Back To The Future?
'Fringe' series finale will be 'incredibly emotional'
Ken Tucker's Top 20 TV shows of 2012: Here are the second ten, from 'Parenthood' to 'Bent'
Next
Fringe recap: Touching The Lizard
Fringe recap: Touching The Lizard
Article
//
December 22, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: Cold Tripping
Fringe recap: Cold Tripping
Article
//
December 15, 2012
Read More
Next
Farewell to 'Fringe'
Farewell to 'Fringe'
Article
//
December 14, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: Once More, With Feeling
Fringe recap: Once More, With Feeling
Article
//
December 08, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: Wigging Out
Fringe recap: Wigging Out
Article
//
November 17, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe': Science Channel to re-air all five seasons
'Fringe': Science Channel to re-air all five seasons
Article
//
November 12, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: Topsy-Turvy
Fringe recap: Topsy-Turvy
Article
//
November 10, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: Dark Knight Rising
Fringe recap: Dark Knight Rising
Article
//
November 03, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: Bullet Time
Fringe recap: Bullet Time
Article
//
October 27, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe' death: Georgina Haig on Etta's departure
'Fringe' death: Georgina Haig on Etta's departure
Article
//
October 26, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: Into The Woods
Fringe recap: Into The Woods
Article
//
October 13, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe recap: While You Were Sleeping
Fringe recap: While You Were Sleeping
Article
//
October 06, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe' scoop: Jill Scott set to visit
'Fringe' scoop: Jill Scott set to visit
Article
//
October 04, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe' accepts its EWwy Awards
'Fringe' accepts its EWwy Awards
Article
//
October 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe season premiere recap: Future Shock Blues
Fringe season premiere recap: Future Shock Blues
Article
//
September 29, 2012
Read More
Next
'Made in Jersey' premiere a ratings grenade
'Made in Jersey' premiere a ratings grenade
Article
//
September 29, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe' season premiere: Actors answer burning questions
'Fringe' season premiere: Actors answer burning questions
Article
//
September 29, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe': Joshua Jackson promises to 'knock your socks off'
'Fringe': Joshua Jackson promises to 'knock your socks off'
Article
//
September 28, 2012
Read More
Next
'Made in Jersey' premiere review: Made with energy and Jersey soulfulness
'Made in Jersey' premiere review: Made with energy and Jersey soulfulness
Article
//
September 28, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe' promo art features Joshua Jackson, Anna Torv and John Noble as rebel icons... or the next great punk rock trio
'Fringe' promo art features Joshua Jackson, Anna Torv and John Noble as rebel icons... or the next great punk rock trio
Comic-Con
//
September 20, 2012
Read More
Next
Anna Torv thanks 'Fringe' fans for her EWwy award repeat
Anna Torv thanks 'Fringe' fans for her EWwy award repeat
Article
//
September 17, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe': See the rebel resistance in 2036 -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTO
'Fringe': See the rebel resistance in 2036 -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTO
Article
//
September 13, 2012
Read More
Next
Fringe
Fringe
Article
//
September 07, 2012
Read More
Next
Joshua Jackson on thriller 'Inescapable' and an exclusive clip
Joshua Jackson on thriller 'Inescapable' and an exclusive clip
Article
//
September 04, 2012
Read More
Next
'Fringe' promo shows a very bloody Walter -- VIDEO
'Fringe' promo shows a very bloody Walter -- VIDEO
Article
//
August 29, 2012
Read More
Next
